The cast of She-Hulk, the next Disney + project, continues to grow

Not many factors are known about the upcoming Marvel series, She-Hulk. However, a big star joins its cast.

After a long wait, little by little Marvel studios he is revealing details of his next series, She-hulk, and now it was the turn of the cast of the same, which incorporated Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The 50-year-old actress will join the megaproject in question having extensive experience mainly in Broadway. In theater, the artist won a Tony in 2016 for her role in Hamilton. He also participated in the assemblies of works such as The Lion King, Rent or The Color Purple.

For his part, he entered the world of series by scaling roles in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks and in Altered Carbon, this being a production of Netflix.

Renée Elise Goldsberry has recently confirmed her participation in the She-Hulk series

In turn, data on the character that the American will have has not yet been revealed, but her name was released, Amelia. The portal Deadline was in charge of publishing the above.

Since now, social networks and the media have relied on that little information to speculate more about his identity and he has been linked to Amelia hopkins, who does not have much relevance in the comics.

The first appearance of the student from Midtown High School It was in She-Hulk Volume 1, 2010.

The Filmation

Kat coiro, director of the series, published in recent weeks on her Instagram a photo in which she commented that she was on set, which created the expectation that she was already working on She-Hulk.

In the same way, Kevin Feige, confirmed that filming would start this spring, practically simultaneously with that of Moon knight, all this to be able to launch them in 2022.

Thus, Goldsberry joins a casting that includes Mark Ruffalo, What Hulk, Tim roth, What Abomination Y Tatiana Maslany, in the lead role.

Tatiana Maslany will be She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters) in the next Disney + series