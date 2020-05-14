Without a doubt one of the most exciting news of the last year with the arrival of Disney + was the reboot that would be on the streaming platform of Lizzie McGuire, one of the most important series in the history of Disney Channel. As the months went by, we learned that production had stopped, but that does not mean that we have some moments of healthy nostalgia these days with them.

Through her Instagram account the protagonist of this whole story, Hilary Duff decided to put together something extremely special for fans in this quarantine. Taking advantage of the 19 years since it was released Between a Rock and a Bra Place, one of the most remembered episodes in the series, the actress and singer invited the original cast to read the script together.

In this great moment the main actors of the series participated as Robert Carradine and Hallie Todd (Lizzie’s parents), Adam Lamberg and Lalaline (Gordo and Miranda), Ashley Brillault (Kate) and of course the mind behind this whole idea, Jake Thomas, who played the annoying brother, Matt McGuire. This is the first time everyone has met in almost 18 years.

And of course, seeing the cast together again filled us all who saw the series on Disney Channel with joy, Well, as Hilary Duff described it, you could tell that there was good chemistry between them and they wanted to do it for all the fansBut in addition to this, this reading table was for the purpose of supporting charitable organizations that are feeding people in the midst of the pandemic.

This chapter was one of the most important in the series for various reasons, but the main one was that for the first time in the Mickey Mouse house there was open talk about something as normal as bras and that stage of life when your body is no longer the same.

Later the writers of the episode would join the talk, Little girl and Jeremy Bargiel, who said that the talks were intense with Disney but that in the end they were allowed to say the word brasiere twice but they couldn’t show one, being one of the company’s opening points to talk about this kind of thing.

But stop talking, stop what you are doing and Let’s remember those moments together when we were happy and didn’t know it seeing the cast of Lizzie McGuire reunited once again: