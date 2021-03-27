The cast of Jupiter’s Legacy highlights the series’ different approach

This coming May the series premieres on Netflix “Jupiter’s Legacy”, adaptation of the homonymous comic by Mark Millar. We have already had the opportunity to take a first look at the series thanks to the preview at the beginning of the month, and now we receive news from the actors of the series.

During WonderCon, Mark Millar brought the cast together for a special panel to discuss the series. Actors Josh duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben daniels, Matt lanter and Mike wade They explained how “Jupiter’s Legacy” takes a unique approach to superhero history.

I would describe it as an epic family drama about this dysfunctional group of superheroes. That was the appeal to me, the dysfunction they have become. It’s a different view of the genre, ”Duhamel said.

The series shows the older generation of heroes both today and during their heyday 100 years ago.

You see this group when we are young and full of hopes and dreams, ”says Bibb. You don’t see many series with someone at the beginning and at the end.

Another thing that makes it feel so epic is that there is travel about travel, “Lanter continues, referring to the way the series incorporates both superhero conflicts and the personal and emotional conflicts of the characters. And when you start treating superheroes as people, rather than untouchable icons, you create more three-dimensional and relatable characters.

All characters are gray. It is not the black and white that is imposed on us now. Either you are annulled or you are not. These characters are all shades of gray. It’s really exciting to see how that becomes a metaphor for America, ”says Daniels. It feels very current.

That was largely what Millar had in mind when he wrote the comics and supervised the Netflix series.

It’s no longer about superheroes versus supervillains. Because if you think about it, in real life no one is a hero or a villain. Everyone is just flawed people, right? Everyone has a dark side, everyone disappoints their friends, everyone goes with someone who shouldn’t go, ”says Millar. When you add a suit, it gives you a drama never seen before.

For Wade, following these morally gray characters over a hundred years is actually the quintessential superhero origin story.