The cast of ‘Glee’ remembers Naya Rivera

Santana Lopez will always be remembered by fans of the ‘Glee’ series. The cast of the series paid tribute to Naya rivera, who passed away in July 2020, during the GLAAD Media Awards this Thursday, in honor of the impact of her work as an ally and her portrayal of entertainer Santana López. Demi lovato It kicked off things by celebrating the 10th anniversary of Santana’s appearance on the show.

“I will always cherish the opportunity to play Naya’s girlfriend Dani on ‘Glee.’ The character that Naya played, Santana López, was innovative for the ‘queer’ girls who were in the closet, as at that time, and her ambition and achievements inspired Latin women around the world“.

Much of the cast of the series, available on Amazon Prime Video, remembered his partner Rivera. Jane lynch She reflected on how much the actress impressed her when she made the leap from backup dancer to regular cast member. Alex Newell Y Becca Tobin They recalled how in awe they were when they saw Rivera perform for the first time on set during his “Nutbush City Limits” number.

The cast also celebrated Rivera’s legacy as the mother of his son Josey. “Her best role was being a mother,” she said Jenna Ushkowitz, while Matthew morrison noted that: “Seeing her put all that energy into her son was a sight to see and something I will always remember.”

The cast ended up celebrating Rivera’s relationship with GLAAD, hosting the Media Awards twice, including once with Cory Monteith, the actor from the series who died in 2013. Chris colfer paid tribute to how Santana’s statement and her family’s rejection of her reflected an unfortunate reality for many LGBTQ children.

They ended up reading a statement from Rivera’s mother, Yolanda Previtire. “Naya would be honored to receive this recognition,” she read Jessalyn gilsig. “When they told Naya that Santana would be a lesbian, she called me to let me know and I asked her how she felt about it and she said, ‘I feel great about that!’ Little did we know that she would impact so many people in the LGBTQ community. Her desire was always to be an advocate for those who had no voice, “the statement concluded. “I don’t think she realized how important she was to this world. I am grateful that my oldest daughter has helped change the landscape of how we look and see each other. Thank you GLAAD for keeping my daughter’s legacy alive.”

