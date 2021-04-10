The cast of ‘Glee’ gathers to pay tribute to Naya Rivera

Demi Lovato, who briefly brought her partner to life in fiction, began by praising Naya’s role in serving as an inspiration to all the queer girls who at that time had not yet accepted their sexuality, as was the case with her own. singer in real life.

“I don’t have to tell you that this year has been very hard. For me, there has been a particularly distressing moment: the loss of my friend Naya Rivera. I will always cherish the opportunity I had to play Dani, Naya’s girlfriend, in ‘Glee. ‘”, said the pop star, who also called on the youngest to use their” power “and continue fighting for equality.

“It has been a decade since Santana López came out of the closet; look at what adolescents have achieved in that time. Imagine what they can achieve in the next,” he said.

Other cast members, including Jane Lynch, Darren Criss, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz and Matthew Morrison, also appeared via Zoom to share their memories of Naya, who passed away in 2020 at the 33-year-old in a tragic accident on a lake in Ventura County, California, while sailing with his young son, whom he fortunately managed to get to safety before drowning.