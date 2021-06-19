The cast of ‘Friends’ sings ‘I’ll be there for you’

‘Friends: the Reunion: the best reactions



James corden he was in charge of hosting the special of ‘Friends’, and now in fact another meeting that he had with the six stars of the series has been discovered: of course, we are talking about his Carpool Karaoke.

In this new video, Corden drives a typical golf course car through Warner Bros studios. First they are Courteney cox Y Lisa kudrow those that go up. Then Corden begins to go over his “speech” on how to address the Friends reunion. That is until Matt LeBlanc Y Jennifer Aniston ride on the vehicle. Finally Matthew perry Y David schwimmer They add together and form probably the biggest carpool Corden has ever done.

In the video, fans can see who brought Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross to life singing the iconic theme song ‘I’ll Be There For You’, and yes, it’s still just as emotional as the reunion of the mythical series.

Corden and the cast of Friends clearly had a blast together and got to talk a bit more about the show, talk anecdotes, and re-watch the show’s famous film set. You can see the moment above this article

‘Friends: The Reunion’ is available on HBO.

