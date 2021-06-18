The cast of Friends sang the famous song from the series

I’ll be there for you, the famous intro of the Friends series, was recently sung by the cast of fiction. Do not miss it!

The famous Rembrandts song had a very important place in Friends. During the 10 seasons that the series had, I’ll be there for you played before each episode. In addition to being the opening song of the famous fiction, it also became an iconic song that nobody forgot. After several years, the cast of the series sang it as a group.

Like several programs or activities together, James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke had to be suspended. In this segment, the driver went to look for a celebrity with his car and on the way, in addition to talking about curiosities of the famous, they also sang songs from his musical career. That said, stars such as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, One Direction, among others, have passed through this segment. Now it was the turn of the cast of Friends.

I’ll be there for you, after so many years

In this 2021, Friends fans could see the reunion of the cast, after so many years that the series ended. At this HBO Max reunion, hosted by James Corden, the cast talked about trivia and secrets of the world’s most famous sitcom. It was a special that brought together fans from all over the world and that exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Recently, James Corden shared a Carpool Karaoke with the cast of Friends. In the video we can see the presenter driving a golf cart and visiting the Warner Bros studios. After picking up and meeting each of the members of the sitcom, Corden took the opportunity to talk about the HBO Max special and sing the iconic song opening of the series. Without a doubt, I’ll be there for you is the anthem of fiction. This Rembrandts hit was sung for the first time in so many years by the cast and it thrilled all the fans.