Lea Thompson will be one of the guest stars of the Return to the future by Josh Gad, who will reunite the cast of the 1985 film for his series Reunited Apart.

The cast of Return to the future is speeding up for a meeting. Lea Thompson has confirmed that the stars of the franchise will come together to raise money and help those most in need because of COVID-19.

Lea Thompson has partnered with Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart series to revive the Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale cult franchise. Gad and Thompson paid tribute on YouTube to a scene from Return to the future 1985 with Thompson reciting and reworking lines from her role as Lorraine Baines-McFly. The couple referenced the coronavirus situation (COVID-19), Gad’s role in The Book of Mormon, and finally announced that the cast of Back to the Future will appear on Reunited Apart very soon.

Gad and Thompson did not disclose which cast members will specifically participate in the charity special, however, it was hinted that Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd may return as Marty McFly and iconic Dr. Emmett “Doc” Brown. ; Gad gave fans a hint as to who was going to be part of the Reunited Apart special when he posted a screenshot of a Zoom call with Fox and Lloyd.

Back to the Future premiered in 1985 and spawned a trilogy of movies, ending with Back to the Future III in 1990. Since then, the franchise has seen an animated series, comics, and the recent world premiere of Back to the future the musical. While there has been a lot of talk about a possible fourth movie or a full reboot, Zemeckis and Gale have repeatedly said that it will never happen.

Currently it is not known whether Crispin Glover or Jeffrey Weissman, who played George McFly; Claudia Wells or Elisabeth Shue, who played Jennifer Parker; will be part of the meeting. In addition, it is unknown whether the actor who played Biff Tannen, Thomas F. Wilson, will participate in the celebration. Although this is the first time that part of the cast will meet in years, Lloyd and Fox participated in a poker charity match in March. The special one Reunited Apart It arrives just before the 35th anniversary of the release of the first film.

This is the second time that Gad has brought together the stars of an 80s classic. Recently, his The Goonies song Reunited Apart brought back Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Steven Spielberg (among others). Gad’s Back to the Future meeting will hit your YouTube channel on Monday, May 11, with all the donated money going to Project Hope, a global health and humanitarian aid organization.