In these days of social isolation, we have had to see how the cast of La Niñera returned to chat for a while, Michael Scott and Jim Halpert of The Office chatting among themselves and even Will Smith did the same with their companions in The Prince of Rap , but we are sure that nothing will be as special as seeing the cast of Back To The Future together.

Just a few days ago we got excited with the Funko Pop special edition to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the premiere of the original film, and now actor Josh Gad –Who many will remember for playing Olaf in Frozen– wants to start the festivities with an extremely special event that we are sure fans will enjoy like never before.

In recent days Gad has been chatting with actors from some iconic ’80s movies like The Goonieswhere the very same appeared Steven spielberg. But now it’s time to see Marty, the Doc and many more talking about Back To The Future, Telling anecdotes about the filming, curious facts that perhaps we did not know and many other things.

Josh Gad showed a small preview of this event with a screenshot of the video call that he put together with the cast by Zoom, but curiously we can only see the protagonists of this story, Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. In addition to the two of them, there are six more people in the conversation, whose identities were hidden, making us wonder if they are figures like Robert Zemeckis.

As if it were not enough to have the protagonists of this movie, reunited after a long time, This talk will also serve to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus.. This time all the donations obtained in the broadcast of the episode will go directly to Project Hope, an international organization that supports health workers and communities that need it most.

If you want to see Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and many other actors talking about Back To The Future, we tell you that the episode with the cast will be available next Monday, May 11 at 11 in the morning (Central Mexico time) through the channel Youtube from Gad.

But as the long-awaited day of checking out the reunion of one of the most important pop culture movies arrives, Check below what happened to The Goonies, so you have an idea of ​​what you will see with Marty, the Doc and all those characters we love:

