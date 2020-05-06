Your browser does not support iframes.

Given the situation of the quarantine by COVID-19 and the “stay at home”, several productions that were a success in the past have wanted to give a dose of nostalgia to their followers starring in some super reunions.

Following this trend, which began in the United States with video calls from shows such as “The Nanny” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, the cast of the 2002 movie “Amarte Duele” starred in a cyber reunion where We could see how the actors look 18 years after their premiere.

Thanks to the call that the broadcast “24 X Segundo”, led by Oscar Uriel, made, among the actors in this film, this reunion was achieved in which they participated Martha Higareda (Renata), Ximena Sariñana (Mariana), Zaide Silvia (Claudia), Luis Fernando Peña (Ulises), Alfonso Herrera (Francisco) and Armando Hernández, where they took the opportunity to remember the filming and give details from behind the scenes.

To the surprise of the most loyal fans of this film, its protagonists gave details of which were the most difficult scenes to film and on that subject, Martha, 36, spoke of her great challenge on the film.

“At that time I had not even taken off my blouse with a boyfriend,” revealed Higareda, who currently, in addition to acting, has explored other facets as a producer, director and screenwriter.

Martha’s first foray into the cinema was a stroke of luck via e-mail, who recalled it like this, “The ‘Amores Perros’ movie had been released in the cinema; I went to see it and I really liked it. I had done theater, but I did not know how to enter the cinema, so it occurred to me to write a letter to the website of ‘Amores Perros’ saying how much the film had moved me, the change it had made in me, the Mexican cinema and all this stuff, and saying that I’m an actress, that they would give me an opportunity sometime and Martha Sosa answered my email ».

In the case of the actress, the projection “Amarte Duele” gave her marked a before and after in her career. After the success in cinema, he conquered television with his leading roles in soap operas like “Fall in love”. Without neglecting his film appearances, in 2008 his first film was released in Hollywood, “Street Kings” where he shared credits with Keanu Reeves.

In 2010 he began his role as a screenwriter with “He introduced you to Laura”, which he also produced as well as “No Manches Frida” in the first and second parts.

Ximena Sariñana was in this reunion, who just a few days ago revealed that she is in the “sweet wait” of her second son next to her husband. Rodrigo Rodríguez. Ximena gave life to the character of Mariana, Renata’s sister in “Amarte Duele”, a project for which she worked under the direction of her father, Fernando Sariñana.

After the film, he leaned towards music, although he never stopped acting. Recently, he appeared in the third season of the series “La Casa de las Flores”, directed by Manolo Caro.

Ximena explained what the tape was for her, «It is a script that it was very important for my mom to write, because of course, she had a teenage daughter with all those facets: falling madly in love, music, things, art and I loved it play a character as memorable, as hated, misunderstood as Mariana was and as she continues to do to date. That character is chasing me! ».

Nobody can forget Poncho Herrera, who made the great leap to fame with the film by Fernando Sariñana, but consolidated himself as an international star with his participation in the soap opera “Rebelde”, in 2004, where he also explored his role as a singer to being part of the RBD group, which was a worldwide sensation.

After the group disintegrated, Poncho focused on his acting side where he landed an important role in the American series “The Exorcist”, to mention one of his many projects, both in film and on television.

“I was in an amateur theater group and Ximena said to us, ‘Hey, is there going to be a casting, do you want to go?’ We did the casting and in the end, that’s how I came to ‘Amarte Hurts.’ It was my first experience with fiction. Actually, it was their own decision to bring it like this (hair), they just told me not to change it, “said the 36-year-old artist.

There is no doubt that one of the most remembered characters in this story is Ulises, played by Luis Fernando Peña, who has been twice nominated for an Ariel in the Best Actor category, one of them, precisely for his work in «Amarte It hurt”. Of the actors in this production, he has been the most active in film and television. Just a year ago, Martha Higareda and Luis Fernando met again and posed for a photo that caused a sensation on networks, where it quickly went viral.

The actor recalled how his first approach with the production of the film was, “Armando Hernández and I were promoting‘ De la calle ’, and we were in the same building where Fernando Sariñana’s offices were. Just as the elevator doors opened Charlie goreHe saw us from the front and said very direct, ‘Fernando is looking for you, where are you going?’, I asked him who you are and what you are talking about, and he already explained that the director wanted to see me and I told Armando that will accompany me to see what wave ».

On the other hand, Armando Hernández is another great talent who came out of this cast. The famous is very present in people’s taste due to his interpretation in the bioseries of Julio Cesar Chávez, «El César» in 2017, where he gave life to the boxer.

During these 18 years, Armando has remained in force thanks to his performances in series such as “Los Héroes del Norte” and films like “Fuera del cielo”, where he shared credits with Demián Bichir.

“I think there was no expectation as such with the film, at least in my case. All I wanted was to go to the set and have an amazing time with this little guy who always made me laugh (Luis Fernando), and then we were with Poncho playing marranitos. It kind of didn’t size that I was making a movie. And we also made this film on April 22, 2002, and by November of that same year we were releasing the film, everything was immediate, “said Hernández.

For all the people who are part of that generation, this reunion was a great surprise, especially in these times of health contingency.

