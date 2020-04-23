Justice rejected this Thursday another request for house arrest of Lázaro Báez, the Santa Cruz businessman who has been in prison for four years and is being tried for the so-called “money route k”. The defense had demanded a mitigation of his detention, highlighting his health problems, his “risk” age and the danger of contagion of coronavirus in prison.

Báez’s defense had demanded house arrest. Among other points, He presented a newspaper clip where he spoke of an alleged spread of coronavirus in the Ezeiza prison and the possibility that your client could be affected.

Justice took into account a report from the Forensic Medical Corps that determined that the businessman is properly assisted around his chronic conditions and that you can continue your treatment in prison.

In addition, Chamber IV took into account the seriousness of the acts that Báez is accused of in “the money route K” and his conduct throughout the judicial proceedings against him.

Specifically, the Prosecutor’s Office headed by Abel Córdoba, who is still pending his accusation, accuses him of “having put into circulation black money from illegal acts in the market, the amount of which would amount to more than $ 127,624,184, through different bank transfers and simulated operations that would have taken place between the month of December 2015 until the month of July 2016, in order to convert it and integrate it into the formal economic circuit under the guise of legality and cut all ties with the crimes that generated it. ”

In his vote, the chamberlain Hornos stressed that both the granting and the rejection of a request for house arrest “should not result from the blind, uncritical or automatic application of general doctrines, but it must be preceded by a sensible, reasoned and sensitive study of the particularities presented by each case that comes to the knowledge of the competent courts“

Despite the rejection of the domicile, Casación entrusted the oral court to comply with the prevention, health and hygiene measures established by the agreed 3/20 and the “Action Guide for the prevention and control of COVID-19 in the SPF” .

Báez is being tried for the so-called “money route K” where he already accumulates two requests for sentences of nine and eight years in prison for money laundering. He also faces the trial for the public work that the province of Santa Cruz received and that he executed, from his companies, during the Kirchner government. Vice President Cristina Kirchner, former Planning Minister Julio De Vido, and former Secretary of Public Works José López, who has become “repentant” in the cause of the notebooks, are accused in this case.

You will also face another lawsuit in the case known as M&P. This file investigated maneuvers carried out with shell companies to inject money into Austral Construcciones through another Báez firm, between 2015 and 2016, in order to avoid the embargoes that weighed on companies and members of the businessman’s family.