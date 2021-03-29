The cases and supporting documents that will allow you to travel

The perimeter closure of the Autonomous Communities will be in force until April 9, although there are several cases and official receipts that will allow you to travel by car this Easter.

March 29, 2021 (08:35 CET)

The cases and the supporting documents that will allow you to travel by car this Easter

Until the Next April 9, the perimeter closure of all the Autonomous Communities in our country will be in force, a measure approved by the Interterritorial Council on March 10 with the Ministry of Health, which prohibits mobility between territories, although movements made within the community itself will be allowed (unless there are cities or health areas with specific restrictions). The main reason that led to the imposition of the complete restriction of mobility between different communities was to try to dis to reduce infections by Covid-19. However, the Justice does consider several cases and exceptions for which you can use the car and travel to another territory different from the place where you have your address during this Holy Week.

Remember that All the Autonomous Communities are closed until April 9, with the exception of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands in the same assumptions and conditions of the decree that establishes the current state of alarm, normatively regulated by the Royal Decree 926/2020 of October 25. However, the decree regulating the current alarm state does include various cases and exceptions that do allow mobility between territories. We detail them below:

Assistance to health centers, services and establishments (health centers and hospitals)

For reasons of twork, work or professionals

Assistance to educational centers, teachers, colleges and universities

Return to the usual place of residence family

For assist seniors or people who need some kind of help or assistance for presenting some kind of disability or by consider yourself especially vulnerable

To go to banking, financial or insurance entities

For refuel (for compliance with any of the other exceptions)

To go to a trial, notary…

For renew permits and official documentation and another series of administrative procedures that cannot be postponed (ID, driver’s license, etc.)

For take an exam or official test that cannot be postponed

By others reasons of cause or force majeure

SUPPORTERS AND SAFEGUARDS THAT ALLOW YOU TO USE THE CAR

In many territories of our country there are a series of supporting documents and official safe-conducts downloadable from the Internet that contemplate the use of the vehicle and travel, therefore, to other Autonomous Communities for any of the cases and exceptions detailed above. If you are traveling for work reasons, in most cases the official permit, stamped and duly completed by the management of your company or by the Human Resources Department is sufficient.

Autonomous Communities such as Basque Country, Navarre, Catalonia, Aragon and Madrid have a web or Internet link where all citizens can download the official receipt that allows your mobility in a state with restrictions of mobility between territories like the one we are living during this Easter 2021.