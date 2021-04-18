the case that shocks the Netherlands

He had been offered an injection of AstraZeneca, but rejected her out of fear to develop blood clotting. Now you are fighting for his life in a hospital Dutch, on assisted breathing. It is the tragic story of a Covid-19 patient with which doctors in the Netherlands demand to use all available vaccines.

The open letter of these Dutch toilets, accompanied by a lung x-ray from his patient who does not leave indifferent, is addressed to the acting Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, in a criticism of the stoppage of the use of Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, and the age limitations imposed on the use of AstraZeneca.

“Today the first patient who had refused the AstraZeneca vaccine was admitted to our hospital after all the commotion in the press. We hear the tremendous regret in his voice and the despair in his eyes. could have been avoided. With your permission, we share your lung scan. You don’t have to be a lung specialist to recognize the devastation, or an epidemiologist to explain the risks of not being vaccinated“, they alerted.

The Netherlands has stored since last Monday 80,000 doses of Janssen pending a scientific recommendation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on its safety and its possible relationship with six cases of unusual blood clotting in the United States, the only country that has already used this single-dose vaccine.

In addition, and after the EMA alerted of a AstraZeneca “possible link” with dozens of cases of very rare thromboembolism in people who received the injection, the Netherlands decided to use it only in people over 60 years, an age group where this preparation has shown fewer cases of this adverse effect.

After the debates about AstraZeneca and the differences that European countries have shown on whether or not to continue vaccination with this preparation, a 42% of those over 60 not yet vaccinated in the Netherlands they rejected get this vaccine, according to an I&O survey commissioned by Dutch television NOS.

The signatories of the published letter, who are employees of the Zuyderland medical center, in the southeast of the Netherlands, have warned that “the risk of serious harm caused by Covid-19 is ten times higher for people in their 40s and 70 times greater for those 60 years, that the risk of serious damage by thrombosis ”of the vaccine.

“So far, we have cared for more than 3,000 coronavirus patients and, as (you) speak to experts about reopening the partnership to offer perspective, we we still see the tremendous consequences daily of this disease ”, they lamented.

The Dutch Executive presented last Tuesday a plan to “reopen society in a responsible manner” in the coming weeks and end the curfew as of April 28, but it conditioned it to control a third wave of infections that is unleashed, so this promise runs the risk of not being fulfilled until May.

This approach is heavily criticized by those who work on the front line against Covid-19. “Employees legitimately wonder why they should continue to provide care without adequate protection, while vaccines wait in the refrigerator,” they denounced.

These doctors demand that the minister “stop delaying (vaccination) and cause concern” and reminded him that “the figures show that the benefits of mass vaccination are overwhelming and they don’t lie ”.

“Let people choose if they want to avoid a situation like that of our patient,” they urged, asking to make available “AstraZeneca, Janssen or any other vaccine” and advocated, like the majority in parliament, for “the voluntary vaccination on the basis of informed consent ”.

Furthermore, as a conclusion to their letter, they threatened to use without permission the doses of AstraZeneca that have in the fridge in the hospital center employees and doctors starting Monday, and they warned that they will no longer “voluntarily and consciously cooperate with avoidable harm” through vaccination.