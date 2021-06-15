The case of the girls of Tenerife could last 20 years

After two days in port due to a breakdown, the Angeles Alvariño ship went to sea again this Monday to resume the search for Tomás Gimeno and little Anna, one year old, after having found Olivia, six years old, at the bottom of the sea. The mission of the ship is clear and will be extended until next Thursday. If the father’s body is not found, the case, point out various media, it could be extended in time up to 20 years.

The researchers work with the hypothesis that Gimeno, after throwing the lifeless bodies of his two daughters into the sea, committed suicide at a point further from the coast according to the last position detected by your mobile signal. However, if the body does not appear, the hypothesis of a possible leak it cannot be completely ruled out. Hence, the judge in charge of the Anna and Olivia case, Priscila Espinosa Gutiérrez, has issued an international arrest warrant against him.

While Ángeles Alvariño continues to track the seabed, one of the latest information to appear in this regard is the data, published by Antena 3 and La Vanguardia in their live monitoring of the investigation, that the case could last up to 20 years . That’s him time it takes to prescribe a crime of murder when the penalty is a minimum of 15 years. That said, as the aforementioned chain points out, the judge could order its reopening if it considers it so.

To this day and although the suicide hypothesis is the most widespread, the escape hypothesis cannot be ruled out. In the same way that, in the absence of Olivia’s autopsy, she could only be charged with a murder since Anna’s body has not yet appeared. In this sense, the judge makes it clear in her car, whose secret has been raised, what her opinion is about the girl’s fate. “Although only Olivia’s body has been located so far, the most likely factual hypothesis regarding Anna is, unfortunately, the same“, He has written.

Another period established by the law regarding missing persons is that you have to wait a period of ten years before being officially declared deceased according to current law.

In the order of the Tenerife magistrate, some of whose fragments have been published by Confilegal, she details Gimeno’s intentions, which coincide with those wielded by the family, in the following terms: “This preconceived plan was intended to provoke her ex-partner , Beatriz, the greatest pain he could imagine, whom he deliberately wanted to place in the uncertainty about the fate or destiny that Olivia and Anna had suffered at his hands “.

She recalls in her text that Gimeno warned her “repeatedly that she would never see him or his daughters again, implying that she would elope with them to an unknown location” and that “she devised the way in which she understood that their bodies without life they would never be located, throwing them into the sea inside weighted bags and tied to an anchor, in a place expressly sought far from the coast and that knew deep, where the seabed could not be investigated, except by the special means with which says the oceanographic vessel Ángeles Albariño, which is why his intervention was agreed “.

