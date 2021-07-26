The case of the German reporter caught smearing with mud

The name of Susanna Ohlen, reporter for the German network RTL, It has not stopped ringing for a few days in your country after a video was published in which it is seen getting muddy little bit before a connection to comment on the work carried out by the emergency services in the area devastated by floods in Germany. Some images that have cost his position and for which he has apologized.

A few days ago the video began to circulate on social networks. In it, the journalist can be seen on her back, bending over the mud and staining herself with it. Then she turns around and looks at her. According to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the one named is the presenter of Good morning Germany, Susanna Ohlen, who was on the ground to report on the last minute from Bad Muenstereifel, in the area of ​​the country devastated by floods that killed at least 177 people.

Then it went on the air and, according to various international media, reported that it had helped in the zone. The network ran an article titled: Cleanup after the flood: RTL host Susanna Ohlen lends a hand in Bad Muenstereifel. But once her images became viral, staining herself with mud, her testimony was questioned and, therefore, the credibility of the chain was also judged, because what they decided to take action.

Thus, as ITV collects, RTL published a statement in which he reported that had suspended his presenter claiming that “our reporter’s approach clearly contradicts journalistic principles and our own standards. So we gave him a leave of absence the Monday after we found out. ” The article mentioned above has also been removed from your news portal.

Ohlen herself has published a statement through their social networks admitting the “grave mistake” that in his opinion he had committed and in which he tried to explain what happened. As he has said, he had helped clean up the area, but prior to the report. But when she was going to go to the camera to report on the spot, she felt “ashamed” for being so clean and that’s why she decided to do what she did.

“I made a serious mistake on Monday in the area of ​​the flood … after I had already helped privately in the region the previous days, I was embarrassed in front of the other volunteers that morning, clean in front of the camera (…) Without thinking about it, I smeared mud on my clothes ”, he has published in a text also published by RTL.

Although there have been many criticisms that he has received for what happened, there are who has also put themselves in their situation and he wanted to send some message of support. On her Instagram profile, where she has posted her apologies, two fellow German TV presenters have left her understanding and encouraging comments.

“Dear Sanna, I know that you are not the person that many now think you are. You even took a vacation to help out. I also know that you yourself regret the mistake you made more ”, you can read in one of them. “People make mistakes! And your apology is strong! ”, Reads another.

