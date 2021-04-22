The case of mobile money in Ghana

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Ghana is in the midst of a mobile money boom. Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA

PK Senyo, Senior Lecturer in Information Systems, Southampton University .

_____

Mobile money, a technology that enables financial transactions via mobile phones without a bank account, is driving financial inclusion, especially in developing countries. Give more people the opportunity to use financial products and services.

In Ghana, there is a policy to encourage the use of mobile money and reduce cash flow. And mobile money has become popular due to its advantages. People can transfer money or make payments wherever they are, in a simple, fast, convenient and affordable way. Mobile money has improved the efficiency of transactions and initiated some changes in the country’s traditional banking. By 2017, Ghana had more than 11 million active mobile money accounts.

But in recent times, incidents of mobile money fraud have increased. Statistics from the Ghana Police Service’s cybercrime unit showed more than 300 reported cases in 2019.

As a result, MTN, Ghana’s largest mobile money operator, has introduced a new policy. Requires proof of identity (ID) before a customer can withdraw cash. Valid forms of proof are Driver’s License, Voter ID, Passport, Social Security and National Insurance ID, National Health Insurance Card, or Ghana Card (National ID). All mobile money agents will need to select the ID type and enter the ID card number presented by the customer before completing the transaction.

There are two problems with this: it excludes people from financial services, and it encourages the use of cash. There are better ways to tackle fraud.

The identification problem

According to the Ghana National Identification Authority, only about 15.5 million of the population of 30 million have registered with a formal identification. The new policy potentially excludes these people from using mobile money.

Research shows that people without formal identification tend to be poor, living in remote villages, where mobile money is their only access to financial services. They rely on mobile money agents for remittances.

In Ghana, mobile money is becoming the preferred channel for financial transactions and this new policy means that people must carry identification at all times. It is difficult to obtain and replace IDs in Ghana due to bureaucratic processes. Therefore, this policy could create inconvenience, which could discourage customers from using mobile money.

I have investigated what influences behavior related to financial technologies. One of my findings is that people are more open to using mobile money when they expect the effort to do so to be small. On this basis, I think they will not use mobile money if there are obstacles like constantly providing identification. Faced with this effort, they can return to the use of cash, which would derail Ghana’s financial inclusion progress. This new rule about submitting an ID is well-intentioned but may have unwanted effects.

The new policy also encourages the conversion of mobile money into cash, which goes against the government’s agenda of discouraging cash. The government encourages electronic payment to expand the tax network and fight corruption and theft. Mobile money policies should support this agenda rather than undermine it.

Alternative solutions

Providing identification before withdrawals will not solve mobile money fraud. Fraudsters can easily use fake IDs for transactions due to limited integration of all national databases. Also, IDs in Ghana are not correctly linked to residential addresses, so it will be difficult to track down the perpetrators even when mobile money fraud is detected.

Rather, it should focus on using emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop algorithms that can detect, flag, and temporarily block potential fraudulent transactions for further investigation.

Similarly, there is the option of two-factor authentication. This allows people to use authentication applications or text messages to validate transactions before they are authorized. It gives people another level of security in addition to personal identification numbers to combat fraud.

Another solution available to combat fraud is to eliminate fees for money transfers between mobile devices. This will encourage electronic funds to remain in circulation, making it easier to trace fraudulent funds and discover fraudulent networks. Fraudulent funds that are not withdrawn can be easily traced.

Ghana also has a universal QR code payment technology to encourage cashless transactions. MTN must work with Ghana’s interbank payment and settlement systems, merchants, small merchants, drivers and others to implement the technology across the country. This would allow more people to use mobile money to pay for their daily activities.

Finally, more could be done to improve people’s awareness of how mobile money fraud works and can be prevented. And the perpetrators must be prosecuted.

Using this “no identification, no cash withdrawal” policy will only derail Ghana’s financial inclusion gains and Ghana’s cashless agenda. Mobile money operators must use advanced technologies to proactively thwart fraudulent transactions rather than relying on manual interventions.

This article has been republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

____

Learn more:

– As Bitcoin’s Taproot Closes In, Former CIA Director’s Document Raises Privacy Concerns

– Charities, street musicians, and beggars don’t feel as festive in cashless society

– Cash is still one of the best hedging options, but the digital payments war wins – Bank strategist

– Influential Historian Urges Joe Biden To Bring Bitcoin To The Financial System

– Warning: physical cash will mostly disappear by the end of the decade

– Not using cash is not easy. Ask Sweden or Zimbabwe