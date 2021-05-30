The case of Marcell Ozuna, legal and employment situation with the Atlanta Braves in the majors- Major Leagues

The Dominican gardener of the Braves from Atlanta Marcell ozuna was arrested on Saturday for domestic violence in the city of Atlanta, so I am going to explain his case, refering to legal situation Y labor on the MLB of the pre-named player.

The player was arrested for an incident with his wife, where officials recorded that Ozuna He grabbed his wife by the neck, threw her against the wall and hit her with the plaster in his hand.

With this police report, the picture does not look good for the Dominican, who for the moment remains under arrest.

Now, each state has its own legislation and it establishes the respective procedures to act in each case and in this case, everything indicates that there is going to be a hearing in the courts and where things may possibly go to trial.

It may also be that the legislation allows the wife who is the victim in the case, to drop the charges whenever there was an incident last year but where the alleged victim was Ozuna and everything was in confusion.

Defense of Ozuna He must ensure that the player’s rights are guaranteed and this implies corroborating that what is stated in the police report is corroborated with the facts, which can easily be done with a medical evaluation of the wife.

The police officers related the following in the report:

“Marell Ozuna grabbed his wife by the neck, threw her against the wall and hit her with the plaster that he has in his hand.”

"Marell Ozuna grabbed his wife by the neck, threw her against the wall and hit her with the plaster that he has in his hand."

In principle, there must be marks or signs of aggression on the neck of the alleged victim, just as if he threw her against the wall, what part of the body was injured in that collision and where he hit her with the plaster that he has in his hand, because if so, the injuries must be quite severe.

The journalist and good friend of this house, Héctor Gómez, reported in one of his notes that the strangulation for aggravated assault of the Marcell ozuna He was charged, according to Fulton County Jail records, it is a felony in Georgia and carries a minimum of one year and up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

So, according to the information Gomez presents, Ozuna is being charged with strangulation for aggravated assault and minor battery: family violence in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

It must be clarified that there must still be an investigation and that what is indicated in the report is not necessarily the only charges that the player is formulated to face the trial, they may take away or add more.

Inconsistencies in the police report?

Now, if the policemen admit to having witnessed what was related in the report, it seems strange that it is not outlined in the report that they struggled with the player to try to separate him from his wife.

On the other hand, if the officers were present:

How did he grab her by the neck and they didn’t do anything? Then with the supposed strangulation,

Did you throw it against the wall and they didn’t stop it? Did he do it with his hand in a cast? After strangling and hitting the wall,

How did you allow him to hit you with the plaster you have in your hand?

The defense of the Dominican has a lot of work to ensure the rights of his client and although things do not look good for Ozuna, Nothing is defined and if there is a way out in the legislation, how is the withdrawal of the charges, the same can happen with the case of Odubel Herrera, where the wife can withdraw them, but we will have to wait.

Marcell Ozuna grabbed his wife by the neck, threw her against a wall and immediately hit her with his cast.

He was arrested and is subject to various charges.

The police themselves witnessed the abuse. I don’t think I’ll ever hit a baseball field again in good time.

📸 @ tfox0004 pic.twitter.com/un1DdnknHB – Javier Gonzalez 🇨🇺 / 🇺🇸 (@ JavierGH1213) May 30, 2021

LABOR SITUATION WITH THE BRAVOS IN MLB:

The Braves once news of the arrest of Marcell Ozuna, issued a press release stating the following:

“Tonight we learned of the arrest of Marcell Ozuna and immediately proceeded to inform the Commissioner’s Office.

The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which strongly emphasizes that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form.

Until the investigation is completed, we will not offer further comments on this matter and all inquiries on this matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner. “

pic.twitter.com/QjxvaZsnoq – Atlanta Braves (@LosBravos) May 30, 2021

What proceeds?

Marcell ozuna It must be placed under the figure of the Administrative License, where you will be separated from the team while the investigations of your case are carried out, but at this time you have the right to continue collecting your salary and your service time is not interrupted.

In principle, the Commissioner can put you in that figure for seven days and then can request an extension of 7 more days.

After that, it will be up to your consideration (as long as the MLBPA is notified) to request another extension of time while the Dominican’s case is resolved.

The MLB He can investigate the case on his own and regardless of what the authorities decide, he has the power to rule that he was guilty of domestic violence and impose a sanction.

If we remember the case of Odubel Herrera, he was arrested on May 27, 2019 and immediately he was placed under that figure of the license, until June 7, then the extension was requested until June 16 and later asked for another until July 5.

The hearing in the Odubel court was held on July 3 where the complainant dropped the charges and then on July 5 the Commissioner imposed a sanction on the Creole with a suspension of 85 encounters, counted retroactively from the 24th of July. June, but the Venezuelan admitted his guilt and accepted the punishment.

The Commissioner could impose a sanction that, if applied, will surely be from the moment that the Dominican is included in the administrative license and although there may be with or if he / she pays a salary, it is normally done without pay, but it will simply be necessary to wait.

That is, while he is on leave, he has the right to collect his salary and the time of service is not interrupted, while in the suspension, if it implies that the entire period of punishment to the player is not counted as how worked and most likely it is. without pay.

It will then be necessary to see what will be the fate of Ozuna and then how Braves will handle this situation, although there may be certain inconsistencies or not in the police report, the last word will be had by the Major League Baseball Commissioner, protected by the policy that regulates domestic violence, sexual abuse and abuse of minors of the MLB.