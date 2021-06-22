The case of dozens of children who died of AIDS and hepatitis due to a contaminated medicine

This week, a public inquiry in the UK will hear the testimonies of parents of pupils who lost their lives and of students in a school for disabled children in which more than 120 minors were victims of what is known as the worst treatment disaster in the history of the National Health Service (NHS).

Between 1974 and 1987, students at Treloar’s College, in the south of England, were offered a treatment for hemophilia, a rare genetic condition in which the blood does not clot properly (due to a lack of a protein known as factor VIII and IX).

At least 72 children died after they were given a drug contaminated with HIV and viral hepatitis.

“We’ve lost so many friends from Treloar and it’s absolutely heartbreaking,” says Richard Warwick, a Hampshire school student in the late 1970s who was later diagnosed with HIV.

Alec Macpherson, former director of the establishment, will also answer questions. “It caused a lot of anxiety and a lot of discomfort for those kids,” he told the BBC before the hearing.

“He instilled anger in them: ‘Why me, why did this happen to me, why do I have this terrible disease?’

Contaminated lots

Treloar’s College is a boarding school for disabled children that has a NHS specialized hemophilia center, led by a medical team.

By the mid-1970s, a new treatment for this condition known as Factor VIII / IX.

Ade Goodyear and her two brothers were treated for hemophilia. (Photo: Ade Goodyear)

This meant that those with a severe form of this blood disorder could lead normal lives without risk of bleeding.

The NHS was not self-sufficient in the blood plasma used to make the drug, so it imported it from abroad, especially from the United States.

The lots that arrived were contaminated with hepatitis A, B, C and later with HIV. Thousands of hemophiliacs across the UK were infected.

The story of Ade and her siblings

Ade Goodyear joined Treloar in 1980 when she was 10 years old. He described life there as “wonderful” with understanding teachers and nurses, and good friends.

Like dozens of other children at school, he was given Factor VIII to help control his bleeding.

Alumni of the school Stephen Nicholls and Richard Warwick wear ties in the colors used in honor of those killed in the case: red for HIV, yellow for hepatitis, and black for death. (Photo: BBC)

“With one of my first injections, I contracted hepatitis and they kept me in isolation for two weeks,” he says.

In 1985 he was taken to a small office with a group of children, where he was informed that he had tested positive for HIV, which at that time it was a newly discovered virus without known treatment and with a short life expectancy.

“The doctor was upset and pointed to us and said, you have it and you don’t have it. And at 1.50 pm I went back to science class. I didn’t even have the afternoon off, ”he recalls.

“A friend of mine grabbed a flowerpot and threw it against the wall of the hemophilia center. It was a beautiful summer day and I remember thinking, how many more sunrises like this am I going to see? “

Ade’s two older brothers died after Factor VIII treatment: Jason from AIDS in 1997 and Gary from hepatitis C related health problems in 2015.

For students like Ade and Richard it meant living with the stigma of what was then a little-known disease.

Newspaper reporters followed them from outside the school gates and yelled questions about whether or not they had HIV.

Tragic inheritance

Only 32 of the 122 hemophiliacs who attended school between 1974 and 1987 still alive today. Most died after contracting HIV or viral hepatitis.

The public investigation is expected to answer questions about what happened at Treloar and the school-run NHS hemophilia center.

Families want to know why they weren’t informed earlier about the potential risks of Factor VIII and why it took so many years for the drug to be heat treated to kill viruses and other contaminants.

The batches of blood that arrived from the US were contaminated, first with hepatitis, then with HIV. (Photo: PA Media)

“What happened at school comes back to haunt us every day”, says Stephen Nicholls, a former student who became infected with hepatitis C after his treatment.

“We will never forget the history of Treloar and the memories of what happened here.”

The hemophilia center at the school was run by NHS doctors and nurses and not staff employed directly by the institution, who still cares for children with physical disabilities currently.

“Although no one has ever suggested that Treloar was at fault, it is a tragic part of our past,” the school said in a statement.

“It was, and continues to be, a very difficult time for our affected alumni, their families and the staff who were here at the time.”

You are interested in:

“The angel of the AIDS epidemic”: the woman who took in as her children dozens of dying gay men disowned by their families

Why there is no vaccine against AIDS 37 years after the disease was discovered; expert answers

Now you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!