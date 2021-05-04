The case of boxer Felix Verdejo could be eligible for the death penalty



Verdejo would have ambushed Keishla Rodríguez to interrupt her pregnancy.

Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty Images

By: Drafting May 04, 2021

The boxer Félix Verdejo accused of murder for the death of his wife, Keishla Rodríguez, You will not be entitled to bail while the authorities study your case. The United States government has 30 days to present the case to a federal investigative jury, which does not have a date for the next hearing.

During the virtual hearing, the defendant did not comment on the charges against him. In addition to the fact that he will not have the right to bail, Judge Camille Vélez says that “this is a case eligible for the death penalty.”

According to information from the TUDN, a criminal complaint filed by the FBI accuses Verdejo of hitting Rodríguez in the face and injecting her with a syringe filled with an unidentified substance. The murder of Keishla Rodríguez has shocked Puerto Rico.

The prosecution alleges that he bound her arms and feet with wire, and tied a heavy brick wall to her before throwing her off a bridge into a lake.