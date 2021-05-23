The case of Andrés “N” and other serial killers in Mexico

The recent arrest of two suspected serial killers in Mexico, has unleashed a wave of protests to demand justice for the victims, especially in these times when femicides have been on the rise in the country, which is hit by a spiral of violence, generated mainly by drug cartels.

The creepiest case that has been recorded in recent years, is undoubtedly that of Andrés “N”, a man of 72 years old, that he was arrested a few days ago (May 18) for his alleged responsibility in the disappearance and murder of a 34-year-old woman, who was his acquaintance and neighbor.

But that arrest was only the tip of the icerberg, since the detainee confessed to having murdered at least 20 women in the last 30 years.

Something that not only surprised relatives of disappeared women in the State of Mexico, where the arrest was made, but also the authorities themselves and society in general.

Since the 72-year-old man had several voter credentials found, of his alleged victims, so relatives of disappeared women have gone to the authorities to find out if their family member is among the victims of this alleged confessed multi-homicide.

Andrés N, was arrested in Atizapán, in the Mexico state, and according to reports, several women have disappeared in that municipality and in Tlalneplantla, a metropolitan area, for which relatives of disappeared persons have come to the Mexican prosecutor’s office to carry out DNA tests and compare with the results of the skeletal remains that were found in the house of the alleged femicide.

#LaHipDeEva | “The monster of Ecatepec” and “The monster of Atizapán” two examples of violence against women in Mexico, a reflection of the fear that is lived day by day #rb https://t.co/2j5Z2YfE2v – The Broken Chair (@lasillarota) May 20, 2021

The discovery of this alleged serial killer has captured the attention of national headlines, Because of the way in which this subject gained the trust of his victims, since being an older person, people were confident and to a certain extent, neighbors said that they felt sorry for him, seeing him as elderly and with limited resources.

According to official information, the alleged femicide abused some of his victims and mutilated them, in some cases he ate their body parts.

Serial killer in Mexico City

Mexican society still had not come out of the astonishment of the case of Andrés “N”, when the police in Mexico City arrested Arturo “N”, 44, who allegedly killed his sentimental partner and other women, according to the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City.

His arrest was thanks to the work of an undercover police who gained the trust of the taxi driver, who revealed places and modus operandi to dispose of his victims.

Arturo “N”, operated in the mayor of Tlalpan, south of Mexico City, and has been charged with at least four murders, carried out in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The authorities have found similarities in the modus operandi of Arturo “N”, such as the

geographical area of ​​the events, as well as the physiognomic features of their victims, in addition to the fact that they were women between 30 and 50 years of age.

The monster of Ecatepec

Juan Carlos, 38, called the Ecatepec monster, and his partner Patricia, 44, were arrested on October 4, 2019 when they were moving human remains in a baby stroller.

Some policemen who were making their usual roundup, noticed the suspicious attitude of the couple, and checked what they brought in the stroller, and they got an unpleasant surprise, when they realized that they were human remains, which turned out to be of a woman disappeared.

In his statement, the detainee confessed to having killed at least 30 women, although the authorities fear that there were more.

The alleged serial killer abused the women and dismembered them, also confessed that he ate part of the body of his victims.

The authorities sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The Mataviejitas

Juana Barraza Samperio earned the nickname “La Mataviejitas”, who was sentenced to 759 years in prison for at least 17 homicides and 12 robberies against elderly women.

Although “La Mataviejitas” is believed to have killed 40 people.

Her story is one of the most terrifying in the recent history of Mexico, and it is that Juana Barraza was pretending to gain the trust of the old women to be able to steal their belongings and later kill them. She was posing as a nurse to care for women.

“La Mataviejitas” was captured in 2006.

Juana Dayanara Barraza Samperio (Epazoyucan, Mexico; December 27, 1957) is a Mexican wrestling athlete and serial killer, popularly known as La Mataviejitas. pic.twitter.com/qs8xgWe6nJ – Demente🧠☠️ (@Psico_Demente) December 7, 2020

The cannibal of the warrior

There are several serial killers that have been registered in Mexico, but among those who caused the most fear, is José Luis Calva Zepeda, known as “The cannibal poet.”

Since he was a writer of novels and poems and plays that took advantage of “its charms”, to conquer its victims.

At least three murders of women are attributed to the so-called “Caníbal de la Guerrero”, although some believe that his victims were more.

Calva Zepeda was arrested in 2007, the police found human remains in the house of “Caníbal de la Guerrero”, some parts were on the table, others in the refrigerator and some more in a pot on the stove.

MURDERERS WEDNESDAY

During the month of October 2007, news shocked Mexico, judicial elements entered his house and found an unpleasant surprise: there were cooked human remains and others were stored. The responsible? “The cannibal of the Warrior.” pic.twitter.com/AAUyiDvwTj – Witch (@theblaiirwitch) March 19, 2020

