The House of Flowers says its last goodbye with special videos on Youtube | Instagram

The famous series on the Netflix platform, La Casa de las Flores sadly comes to an end with its third season which is released this week for what some did farewell videos.

To celebrate the premiere of the third and last season of La Casa de las Flores they began to publish special videos for all the fanatics of the series.

Said celebration begins the day of today with the TV special of La Casa de las Flores and will conclude the next Thursday, April 23 with the live of the special The Festival of Flowers and of course the premiere of the third and last season.

It may interest you: The House of Flowers reveals the new actors in the third installment

In those videos there will be content completely exclusive for all fans, such as the Rendimas commercial comedian who stars “The Cacas”

The video, which was released earlier today, Manolo Caro, director of the series, shows some of the favorite scenes from the public, bloopers that have not been seen, statements of the Mora brothers, music, among other things.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The special was a kind of satire that makes tribute to some television programs, with the participation of Ximena Sariñana and Pedro Sola.

The premiere day a live broadcast where followers can enjoy conversations with the actors and all the characters, in addition to giving a special surprise.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

We must remember that this last season will make us traveling in the family past, for which there will be performances by Rebecca Jones, Ximena Sariñana, Isabel Burr, Juan Pablo Medina, Paco León, Isela Vega, Christián Chávez, Mariana Treviño, Arturo Ríos, among others.

This great series has captured the attention of the public since its premiere in 2018, becoming one of the most viewed series of the platform for everything latin america.

You can also read: Netflix returns to Virginia de la Mora to La Casa de las Flores

.