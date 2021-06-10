The CAS lowers the sanction of Onana from one year to nine months

06/10/2021 at 3:41 PM CEST

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) has agreed with the Ajax goalkeeper, André Onana, in the resolution of the appeal presented after being sanctioned for doping. The Panel made up of a president and two referees have recognized that the punishment received by UEFA last February has been disproportionate and excessive. For this reason, the court has reduced the penalty from the initial 12 months to the current 9.

On February 5, the UEFA disciplinary body sanctioned Onana with a year without competing, both with his club, Ajax Amsterdam, and with the Cameroon team. The substance furosemide was found in his urine in a control in October 2020. The soccer player explained during the hearing that this substance was in his body due to an error made by his wife, who involuntarily deposited her pills in the medicine box of the soccer player. The couple of Onana she had this product on prescription due to her state of pregnancy.

Furosemide is a diuretic that is used to treat fluid retention. It is on the banned substances list not for its ability to improve performance but for its use as a masker, to eliminate other banned substances by urinating more quickly. Although the same UEFA report recognizes that in the case of Onana it does not mask any other doping substance.

The footballer will return to compete in official competition from November 3, he will also be able to train with his teammates at the club’s facilities from September 3. Two rights of which he has been deprived since February 4, 2021, the date the suspension was made public.

The hearing was held virtually on June 2, and had the participation of the parties involved; André Onana as appellant together with his lawyer; the UEFA lawyer, the Ajax lawyer; and the testimonies Edwin Van der Sar and the director of the club’s medical services, Drs. Niels Wijne.