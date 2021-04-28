The CAS denies the second appeal of Yastremska to be able to compete again

The second appeal of the Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska to lift his provisional suspension for doping was denied by the president of the independent court summoned to hear his case, said the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in a statement.

Yastremska, 20, and number 31 in the world, was suspended on January 7, 2021 after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will find a prohibited substance in a urine sample taken during an out-of-competition doping control.

The ITF had denied the earlier request for Yastremska for the suspension to be lifted, prompting the Ukrainian tennis player to attend the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), which dismissed a first appeal in February.

That decision left Yastremska Ineligible to play at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, after the player traveled to the country in hopes that her suspension would be lifted.

After the TAS has denied the second appeal, the ITF said Tuesday in a statement that Yastremska He “remains ineligible to compete” pending final resolution of his case.

Yastremska He had provided his urine sample in November, and a WADA laboratory in Montreal found the presence of the metabolite mesterolone, an anabolic agent included on its banned list.

She has repeatedly denied using performance-enhancing drugs and said the positive test was the result of contamination.