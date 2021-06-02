The cars that will not pass inside the M-30

The Madrid City Council is closing its plan to open the new Central Madrid. We tell you which cars will not be able to pass inside the M-30.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

June 1, 2021 (10:40 CET)

The cars that will not be able to circulate through the new Madrid Central

Last May 11, Madrid Central was without effect in the capital. At least in theory, after the Supreme Court agreed with the Supreme Court of Justice of Madrid in the appeals filed by the Popular Party and associations for the defense of drivers such as DVuelta, on the understanding that the creation of the project promoted by Manuela Carmena had incurred in serious defects of forms.

These formal defects were related to the drafting of a non-existent economic project in the final approval of the plan, which is essential for its processing. However, although justice left it without effect and thousands of fines remained in the air, the Madrid City Council already warned that these would go ahead in the absence of a final decision from the Supreme Court.

By the time this deadline is up, Madrid City Council wants to have its new Madrid Central approved, a project that during the election campaign and after the arrival at the Town Hall of Popular and Citizens was renamed Madrid 360.

In said plan the possibility of letting vehicles with labels B and C enter the interior of the large low-emission zone was discussed, still known as Central Madrid, and circulate freely through its interior as long as they have two or more occupants inside, considering that they are high occupancy vehicles.

However, the project of the new Central Madrid did maintain the master lines of Plan A anti-pollution driven by the previous city government team, which leaves unlabeled vehicles with lower range of action in the coming years. Specifically, the dates and restrictions are as follows:

As of January 1, 2022: vehicles without a tag will not be able to circulate inside the M-30 unless they are resident cars.

As of January 1, 2023: Vehicles without a tag will also not be able to move on the M-30, except those of residents.

As of January 1, 2024: Vehicles without a tag will not be able to move around the interior of the entire city, unless they are residents.

As of January 1, 2025: vehicles without a tag (whether or not they belong to a Madrid neighbor) will be prohibited from moving within the municipality.

In addition to these restrictions, which will limit movements to more than 300,000 vehicles, some information such as those of The Economist suggest that the creation of a new high-turnover parking area. This system would add a new space within the Regulated Parking Service (SER), identifying some spaces near hospitals, schools or administrative buildings with white and blue parking lines in which only one could park 45 minute maximum.

For now we will have to wait to know how the plan is finally finalized. From the first information that pointed to a free movement of high occupancy vehicles, there has been no further news and, for the moment, everything seems to indicate that in terms of circulation, the identity signs proposed by the Government of Manuela Carmena are maintained. If all goes according to plan, José Luis Martínez-Almeida hopes to have his new project approved this June.