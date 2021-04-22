The cars that the DGT is going to cancel now

Those cars that have not been insured or have passed the ITV in the last 10 years may be automatically canceled by the DGT.

April 21, 2021 (12:40 CET)

The cars that the DGT will automatically cancel

Important new measure that drivers and vehicle owners in our country should know, since a few days ago the Official State Gazette (BOE) published a Royal Decree on end-of-life vehicles (Royal Decree 265/2021, of April 13, on vehicles at the end of their useful life and which modifies the General Vehicle Regulations, previously approved by Royal Decree 2822/1998, of December 23). One of the novelties included in the new Royal Decree is the establishment of a temporary limit of one year from the date of application for a temporary derecognition of a vehicle.

Another important novelty introduced by the Royal Decree of April 13, according to the press release published on the DGT website is “the Possibility of officially recording the definitive deregistration of vehicles, which have not been insured or have passed the ITV during the last 10 years. The ex officio cancellation will be recorded after a reasoned resolution of the Provincial Traffic Headquarters and will guarantee, at a later time, the rehabilitation and putting into circulation of the vehicle if the owner of the same accredits the existence of the same and the fulfillment of the requirements to obtain the circulation permit ”. Namely, Those cars that have not been insured or have passed the ITV in the last 10 years may be automatically canceled by the DGT.

With these novelties, the Spanish car park could suddenly suffer the loss of thousands of cars automatically. In the event that Vehicle owners want to request the temporary cancellation of their car, if the interested party has not requested an extension, the model will be in an active situation again, generating the corresponding administrative and fiscal obligations (the payment of the road tax and to be able to circulate with full legality, pass the ITV and insure the vehicle).

To request the extension of the temporary leave (that is, that the temporary withdrawal of the vehicle in question continues), the owners must formally request it to the Traffic Headquarters that correspond to them at most two months before the termination date of the temporary leave.

Another novelty included in the new Royal Decree is the Obligation to pass an ITV for vehicles that, after suffering a serious accident, are declared a total loss and its owner intends to continue driving with it or transfer it to a third party or new owner.