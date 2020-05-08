Many times the cars are launched at the wrong time and do not convince at the time

The automakers have models that are a success, they also have others that they prefer not to remember and they have some that got off to a bad start but in their trajectory they changed for the better.

Many times the cars are launched at the wrong time and do not convince at the time. In many cases, the time for the car just hasn’t arrived and many times they have poor performance or are ugly designs that nobody wants.

There are also cars that were discontinued in the U.S. auto market very quickly, for a variety of reasons, but generally because they were canceled early due to lack of interest.

Here we leave you some of the cars that had a very short life in the market

2003 Chevrolet SSR

The Chevrolet SSR had a retro design, it was a truck and it was a convertible at the same time. Production began for the 2003 model year and ended approximately 24,000 examples later when the facility closed during the 2006 model year.

Saturn Sky 2007

Saturn introduced the Sky in 2006 as a 2007 model. It was a two-seater sports convertible and struck a rare balance between performance and comfort, receiving rave reviews from vintage road raters.

But General Motors closed Saturn in 2010 and the Sky designer became Tesla’s chief design department.

Isuzu VehiCross 1997

Isuzu decided to launch the model in the United States in 1999. 4,153 copies were sold until production ended in 2001.

Oldsmobile Bravada 2002

The Bravado Third generation was the latest Oldsmobile model. Launched for the 2002 model year, it launched the GMT360 platform that is also found in models TrailBlazer and SSR Chevrolet, among others. Its production ended in 2004, after General Motors decided to close the Oldsmobile brand.

