“The cars that come to Renault Spain from now on will be electrified”

FLIX GARCA

Madrid

Updated Thursday, March 25, 2021 – 12:58

Jos Vicente de los Mozos, president of Renault Spain and Portugal, explains that the fourth industrial plan electrifies Spanish plants



Jos Vicente de los Mozos, president of Renault Spain and Portugal. Industry. Renault unveils “the most ambitious plan” for Espaa Elctricos. Maroto a Lambn: Aragn can host a factory of batteries for electric cars

The global director of Renault Manufacturing and president of the Spanish and Portuguese subsidiary of the French company, Jos Vicente de los Mozos, explained that the fourth industrial plan, called Renaulution Espaa, ratifies the brand’s commitment to Spain and believes that the products are suitable. awarded for the four Spanish production plants.

We announced yesterday five new Renault cars, three in Palencia on the CD platform, which are two from segment C and one from segment D, one in 2022, another in 2023 and another in 2024; and a second car in Valladolid of segment C in 2024. A new generation of hybrid gasoline engines also arrives in 2023 and two hybrid gearboxes for Seville, which will come in 2022 and 2024.

He does not specify the amount of the investment, which will be a lot of money, and insists on what Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, said yesterday: The plan will generate 12,000 million euros in added value to the Spanish economy in these four years.

Both Valladolid and Palencia manufacture on the two platforms of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, one for small cars and the other for larger ones. Mitsubishi, the third brand of the Alliance, has just announced that it will manufacture two models for the European market that will be derived from two Renault cars, with which Spanish factories enter the shortlist to be able to be awarded these models. It will not be a scandalous volume of units, but it all adds up.

Capacity

There is no decision made, according to De los Mozos. But he also said that in Valladolid and Palencia we work with the two Alianza platforms: Each platform has four declines, so in Spain we can manufacture up to eight models at the same time.

With the plan announced yesterday, Valladolid will manufacture three models and Palencia another three. Thus, two possible models will remain vacant to fill the factories. It must be taken into account that the workforce, to which the plan will convert 1,000 jobs into permanent ones when it ends, can move between the Valladolid and Palencia plants depending on the demand that their models have, thanks to the agreement in force in the collective agreement.

Beyond the real possibility that the two Mitsubishi models will arrive, the fourth plan ensures work for Spanish plants until 2030 because everything that will come from now on will be electrified, according to De los Mozos. It is another strong argument for Spain to be awarded one or both cars of the Japanese brand, since SUVs prevail in it and, with the Outlander, it has been a leader in sales of plug-in hybrids.

Regarding the battery factory: Now there is a lot of talk about them, but we in Valladolid have been assembling electric batteries for 10 years. [cuando empez la fabricacin del cuadriciclo elctrico Twizy que ahora se hace en Corea del Sur].

We are for decarbonization. But Spain is not just Madrid and Barcelona, ​​where the electric car is a reality. To the one who comes from Medina del Campo [Valladolid] this vehicle does not solve much for you. When a customer is going to buy an electric car, he asks where to charge, what autonomy I have, and in case of travel, how long does it take to charge. Today, the electric car, due to autonomy, does not respond to all the mobility that the country requires; and what does answer is the plug-in hybrid, sentence De los Mozos.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more