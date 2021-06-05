The cars that appear in more video games | Gaming

A study reveals the million dollar question: which are the cars that appear the most in video games.

Surely when you are enjoying your favorite video games, what you least notice is the color of the car you use, but perhaps you have wondered before what are the car models that appear the most in video games, and you’re going to get a few surprises.

Thanks to a report from the uswitch page, we know which are the cars that appear most frequently in video games, not only taking into account the model, but also the color and even the brand.

With regard to the cars that appear to a greater extent in video games, the Ford Crown Victoria Mk2 It has appeared a total of 635 times, being in the title Midnight Club: Street Racing where it has had the greatest prominence. As you can see, many of the cars that appear the most in video games are very difficult to see in real life.

If we go ahead with the study, we see what are the most common car colors in video games, surprisingly leaving the color in the first place yellow with 532 appearances, followed by color blue with 475 appearances and the color Red with 361 appearances.

Finally, they also talk about trademarks and the one that has had the most prominence in video games has been Ford with 8,888 vehicles, followed by Chevrolet with 6443 and Toyota with 4438.

It is one of those curious studies that may make you rethink the next car that you are going to borrow in your game to GTA Online or with which you are going to compete in Gran Turismo.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by David Hernández.