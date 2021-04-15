The cars of the most famous youtubers in 2021

Cars and luxury homes, dream trips, dinners in high-level restaurants, VIP parties … The lives of youtubers Spaniards (and many other countries) are full of ostentations of all kinds. Among them, the ones that arouse the most passions and envies are the supercars and other vehicles that these characters in vogue come to collect.

Of course, the money that each youtuber has allocated to cars is not proportional to the fortune they amass. Although it is well known that many of them hide much of their properties to avoid an excess of pageantry, which sometimes attracts more criticism than praise. Next, we tell you the cars of the most famous youtubers, but given the modifications that many of them have chosen, the colors of the photos do not have to coincide.

El Rubius’s car

The youtuber with the most followers in Spain is not, as we said, the one with the most crowded garage. At least, facing the gallery. The car you bought when you got your driver’s license it was a Lexus RC F Sport. That it is by no means the most luxurious and powerful means of transport that you are going to see on this list.

His market price is approximately 60,000 euros (extras aside) and has a system hybrid impeller of 223 CV. With it it achieves a discreet 0 to 100 km / h in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of only 190 km / h. It is certainly not the car you would expect for a youtuber with around 40 million followers.

Now, Rubén Doblas Gundersen or, as El Rubius is commonly known, has some annual revenue of several million. We assume that it will vary each year and that the figure will tend to rise even more, in the same way that your YouTube followers do. Therefore, it is not surprising that his car collection does not remain in the modest Lexus, since it has been seen with sports cars such as a Porsche 911.

Vegetta777’s cars

Who is currently the second youtuber with the most followers He is also dedicated, of course, to video games. And, although it is 8 million followers below El Rubius, its known cars are much more expensive and performance. Among them is an R8. In other words, the quintessential Audi sports car. In the V10 FSI Performance version it is a model with 620 hp, which accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.1 seconds and reaches 331 km / h.

The other car of youtuber Vegetta777 is a Smart Fortwo. A small urban that is already only manufactured in an electric version, but of which the youtuber has had a gasoline version. We understand that given the enormous fortune that Samuel de Luque Batuecas (Vegetta777) has and that both cars have 112 and 190 liters of luggage space respectively, they will not be your only cars. He has also been seen posing next to cars such as a Maserati or a Lamborghini.

The AuronPlay car

We continue with the third youtuber with the most followers in our country. In this case, his love for cars is nil. In his own words “they do not attract much”. Hence, he chose the only car that is known because “it had lights inside”, without even knowing what specific model it is. The only thing that is known with certainty is that it is a Mercedes with package or AMG version.

Willyrex cars

We jump up to the 6th position of the Spanish youtubers, since Las Ratitas (4th) and Mikecrack (5th) do not seem to have shown interest in the world of cars. Guillermo Díaz Ibáñez, or Willyrex, does have a hobby that has led him to experiment with Italian sports cars with a Maserati GranTurismo Sport (150,000 euros and 460 hp) and a Ferrari California (214,000 euros and 560 hp).

Even if his experience was very bad as stated in one of his videos. That’s why maybe it happened to German cars like the Porsche Panamera Turbo S (around 200,000 euros and 680 CV) or the Smart fortwo of those who have only had good words.

TheGrefg’s car

David Cánovas Martínez has 16.5 million followers, which is why he is well below those mentioned so far (in 7th position). However, of the youtubers’ cars, his is one of the most spectacular: the McLaren 720 S. A 717 hp supercar It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.9 seconds and reaches 341 km / h.

Makiman’s car131

The 8th position is occupied by another Willyrex channel and the 9th by Doggy Doggy Cartoons. So we go down to 10th position in the ranking of Spanish youtubers of 2021 to meet with Makiman131. Whose devotion to cars does allow him to be on this list.

Although his first car was a BMW 330i, soon made the leap to a much more expensive and powerful sports car: a Chevrolet Corvette C7. In its Stingray version it has a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine with 466 hp, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.2 seconds and reaching 292 hp. Its price is approximately 80,000 euros.

Other youtubers cars

Although they are not in the top 10 of the Spanish youtuber, there is a long list of YouTube personalities who have garages many can only dream of. For example, Lord aleem has a collection with three Lamborghinis: Urus, Aventador and Huracan. In addition to a Mercedes AMG G63. A repertoire that pales in front of the cars of Solomundo: a Pagani Huayra, two Rolls-Royces, a Viper ACR, a Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 and a Porsche 918 Spyder. In the following video the Pagani Huayra appears, to give you an idea of ​​the price range in which this youtuber moves:

TO PewDiePie, the most famous video game youtuber in the world, he is known for a Porsche 911 and a Mini Cooper. TO ShawW2S a Lamborghini Gallardo 50th Anniversary Edition. SaabKyle04 has a garage with a Dodge Charger, a Ford Fairlane, a Chevy Avalanche, and a Mini Cooper S.

Another good example of the youtuber’s cars is the Lamborghini Aventador from KSI. Or the Ferrari FF, the Porsche Cayman GT4 and the McLaren 675LT Shmee150. In addition to the Maserati GranTurismo of Wall street wolverine, the Nissan GT-R of byViruZz or the Audi R8 V10 of Ali-A.