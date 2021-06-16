The cars and garages of an American city, in check by an electronics geek

Enlarge

Car keys that don’t work and garage doors that won’t open – a mystery in an American city, thankfully, now solved.

From across the pond comes a puzzling enigma that has affected dozens of families in the Cleveland area. Residents of the city of North Olmsted, Ohio discovered that the wireless key fobs on their cars and the openings of their garage doors they had stopped working or they did it in an unpredictable way.

Some residents assumed it was due to key stacks, although the issue remained unsolved, because the keys worked outside this zone, but not inside.

The “fault”, of an electronics geek

Neighbors reported the events, but no one knew for sure what was causing the widespread malfunction. Some suggested it could be related to the proximity of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, or even a technological failure occurred in a NASA research center, located in the vicinity of North Olmsted

City officials suggested that the fault could be related to telecom and electricity providers, who sent their own teams to investigate what might be interfering with residents’ radio transmitters. “It cannot be a small device that is causing this interference,” explained North Olmsted Councilor Chris Glassburn.

The mystery was solved in the least imaginable way. Turns out that the culprit was a homemade device, invented by a local electronics enthusiast. He had designed a specialized contraption to inform him if there was anyone upstairs in his house while he was working downstairs in the basement.

“He has a fascination for electronics,” Glassburn noted in a statement describing the anonymous local inventor, a person with special needs who had no idea of ​​the harm they were causing in the community at large, simply because of the radio frequency his contraption was continuously operating on.

«As designed, persistently emitted a 315 megahertz signal. There was no malicious intent from the device. However, this constant emission interfered with the signal of radio devices installed in the doors of cars and garages, which usually operate in the 315MHz to 433MHz radio band.

The device has already been identified and deactivated and there will be no more interference generated by it, although a little scary to think of the one that has been bundled by a single homemade radio device.