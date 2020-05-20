When Marie Hoskie first heard about the coronavirus on the local radio of the Navajo Nation, the largest Indian reservation in the US, she was paralyzed.

Not because of the virus itself, he says, but because of one of the simplest recommendations to avoid it.

“They said that you had to wash your hands for 20 seconds … And I said to myself, but how can I do that if I don’t even have water to drink, to cook, to clean,” he tells BBC Mundo.

Hoskie lives in Monument Valley, one of the many Navajo Nation communities that has viciously hit the covid-19.

And she, like many there, must drive nearly 30 kilometers several times a week to find a source of clean water.

Now they tell us that we should be home. But I have to go out whether I want to or not, because if we don’t, we don’t have water, food, anything, “he says.

His case is not the only one. Almost 40% of the Navajo who live along the reserve do not have drinking water.

Almost 40% of the Navajo Nation does not have access to drinking water. BBC WORLD / .

Electricity, the internet, or paved roads are another luxury there.

And now, as if that weren’t enough, the coronavirus is doing its thing in the reserve as it has not done it anywhere else in the United States.

The Navajo Nation is currently inhabited space that more cases of coronavirus have per capita in the country.

The number of infections there, compared to its population, is above New York and New Jersey and is even higher than the total number of infections in entire countries.

Until this Monday, about 4,000 Navajo had been infected and more than 170 had died of covid-19.

“There are people here who have lost father, mother, brother in just a couple of weeks. He is hitting us hard, very hard, ”Hoskie laments.

II

If the Navajo nation were a country, it would be three times the size of El Salvador. If it were an island, it would fit Haiti and the Dominican Republic tightly.

It is the largest Indian reservation in the United States: it covers areas of three states (Arizona, Utah and New Mexico), although it is only a part of the land that they once had and that the US government took away from them. .

Currently, only 170,000 people live there, descendants of one of the great native peoples of the Wild West.

Many tourists visit the area, famous for its landscapes. BBC WORLD / .

Although they live from mining or from hotels and casinos, like many other Indian reservations, the Navajo also suffer from a high rate of poverty, substance abuse, sexual violence, low levels of education, unemployment, poor health services and poor housing.

In fact, according to various studies, if they were considered a state, they would be the poorest in the entire USA

Data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development indicate that more than a third of Navajo homes are overcrowded or lack water, toilet, electricity, heating, refrigerators, or other basic needs.

It is also the most toxic Indian reservation: it houses 521 abandoned uranium mines, four inactive processors of that metal and more than 1,100 radioactive waste sites that have contaminated the water, according to investigations by the Environmental Protection Agency.

III

Apparently, it all started with a religious celebration.

The Navajo, who have their ancestral rites, have also been influenced by evangelical congregations that promise them a better life after the numerous sufferings in the kingdom of this world.

Several people from different places gathered in mid-March for a service in the Chilchinbeto community in Arizona.

Someone sick with covid-19 was also there to sing praises and since then, the disease has spread throughout the reserve as a curse.

“I think the way in which the disease has spread so fast there has to do with the conditions in which the communities live,” the doctor tells BBC Mundo Carolina Batista, who came to help the reserve as part of a team of Doctors Without Borders.

The Navajo have their own religious traditions. BBC WORLD / .

The doctor points out that the lack of access to drinking water, the fact that many generations live in the same house and the scarce medical infrastructure within the community are some of the factors that explain the terrible numbers of covid-19 in the reserve.

“In these communities sometimes they have four generations in the same house, so if you get sick, the other members of the family will also do it,” he says.

«Hospitals are scarce and under-resourcedand personal… But also, how can you implement the basic and elemental measure of washing your hands when you do not have running water? “Adds the Brazilian doctor.

Batista, who as part of his work has been in some of the poorest nations in the world in the midst of humanitarian crises, assures that the Navajo Nation “has many of the problems that Doctors Without Borders sees in many of the countries” in which collaborate.

“What many would not expect is that circumstances that are prevalent in African nations or poor nations in Asia or Latin America may also be found in the most developed country in the world,” he says.

IV

My name is Michelle Tom. I was a professional basketball player and now I am one of the few Navajo doctors who serve in her community.

I work in a hospital in Winslow, Arizona, a small town on the southern border of the Navajo Nation.

Dr. Tom returned to her community after graduating from medicine. BBC WORLD / Courtesy Michelle Tom

I never doubted that I had to return to my community after studying medicine.

I could have stayed in other hospitals in some big city where, surely, I would not lack resources or would have better conditions, but that was not an option for me.

I think it has to do with the way we grew up Navajo. You as an individual are never first: The first thing is your family and your community.

What I did not imagine is that a year after returning I was going to find something like this.

It is a very emotional moment in my life, perhaps the most intense I have had throughout my career.

Most of the patients who come ill with coronavirus to my hospital are people I have known since I was a child. They are not strangers to me.

Tom (left) says getting protective gear for herself and her team is a daily challenge. BBC WORLD // Courtesy Michelle Tom

This is my home, these people are my family. The members of our clan are all family, because we feel that we are connected to each other.

And that only increases my anguish.

I come to work every day and I don’t have enough evidence, I can only test those who are very sick. I do not have cardiologists or other specialists necessary in these cases to attend to them.

For the entire Navajo Nation, there are only 25 intensive care beds, so many patients need to be airlifted to other hospitals hundreds of miles from here, and in this illness the time of care can also mean life or death.

I also do not have the necessary protection equipment for myself or my team, I have had to start working with an NGO to be able to access them.

Since mid-March, I had to move house so as not to put my family at risk. I grew up in a nine-member house and we are all very close.

It is a very difficult situation for me and also a lot of helplessness, because sometimes there are things that no matter how much I want to do to help mine, they are not in my hands.

V

When Amber Kanazbah Crotty needs to shop, she must travel nearly 65 km to the closest supermarket to her home.

The delegate of the Navajo Nation Council, a kind of Congress in the internal government of the reserve, tells BBC Mundo that this is the reality of thousands of people there.

«We are a desert of food, supermarkets are few and offers are scarce. This not only makes social distancing more difficult, but being undernourished, we can do less against the virus“, it states.

According to Kanazbah Crotty, finding fresh food in the Navajo Nation is almost a utopia, hence the high rates of illness associated with poor diet within the population.

BBC WORLD / .

Research by the Diné Community Advocacy Alliance, a group of Navajo experts, indicates that throughout the reserve there are only ten supermarkets and that 80% of the food sold can be considered “junk food”.

“The most accessible food is the one with the lowest quality and that has a high incidence of diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease, which are conditions that we know have an impact on the mortality of the coronavirus,” says Kanazbah Crotty.

“Too we have respiratory problems and cancer because we have coal and uranium minesThese are things that have impacted our bodies for years and that have weakened the response we could have to the virus, “he adds.

According to official figures, almost a quarter of the inhabitants of the Navajo Nation suffer from diabetes, while almost 10% suffer from cardiovascular disease and close to half of the population is obese.

“I think all of this is the cause that although in many countries the coronavirus is killing older people more, the death rates here are around 55-65 years. And unlike other places, we not only have a high level of positive cases, but also a high level of fatality. ”

But although young people are also being beaten, one of the greatest fears among the Navajo community is their elders, considered sacred and wise figures within their tradition and who, however, do not have the cultural resources to understand what is happening.

Elders are considered wise in the Navajo tradition. BBC WORLD / .

“We have an adult population that is monolingual, so it takes time and expertise to try to translate them into the Navajo language,” he says.

“Some have heard on the radio about covid-19, but Navajo is a very descriptive language so it takes a lot of effort to explain them,” he adds.

The Navajo call the new disease «Dikos Ntsaaígíí-Náhást’éíts’áadah« which literally means the “great cough disease 19”.

“We explain that it affects the lungs, that they will have difficulty breathing, that they cough, that they will have a fever. We have to explain it to them detail by detail because otherwise they don’t understand what we are talking about ».

SAW

For Allison Barlow, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health, the situation in the Navajo Nation for decades created “a perfect storm” so that a crisis like that of the coronavirus would generate a “human carnage” there.

“What we see today is the result of a failed and dysfunctional system that has been maintained generation after generation,” he tells BBC Mundo.

According to the expert, the situation in the reserve, as well as in the majority of the American Indian tribes, is caused “by the inaction of the federal government, which has not respected for years the conditions of the agreements with these nations ».

After usurping the territory of the majority of the Indian tribes during their territorial expansion -and after years of conflicts-, the USA. promised to offer special treatment to the members of the native peoples.

Attention to the Navajo has not been among the priorities of the US government. BBC WORLD / .

As with other communities, the government signed a treaty with the Navajo Nation more than a century ago, in which it was responsible for offering them, among others, health, education and social security services.

“In the end, in practice, the federal government has always failed to adequately fund and support these programs. It does not matter that Republicans or Democrats are in the White House. Abuse of Indian populations has been a constant, “he says.

“Generation after generation, the Navajo have faced the stresses of suffering the oppression of lack of resources, insufficient infrastructure, electricity or internet access. The covid-19 has only brought to light the broken system in which the US government forces them to live“Adds Barlow.

BBC Mundo attempted to contact the Office of Indigenous Affairs, the US government agency. person in charge of the original towns, to know his vision on this subject and the indications that are made to him in this history, but at the moment he had no answer.

VII

My name is Greg Casarroja. I belong to the Todich’iinii (Bitter Water) clan and I was born to the Bit’ahnii (Double Arms) clan. I now teach at Diné College, a Navajo college in Tsaile, Arizona.

Here at the Diné Nation (that’s our original name) I think the covid-19 pandemic has opened the conversation about our traditional values.

In our ancient teachings, we believe that everything in the universe is related to us and everything is related to each other. Everyone and everything has their rightful place in this universe.

In our culture we have a saying: only you can take the initiative.

Greg Casarroja teaches Navajo Culture at Colegio Diné in Arizona. BBC WORLD / Diné College

These are hard times, but the Diné are being tested and we begin to realize once again that our history, culture, songs and prayers are full of remedies to face the monsters that roam the Earth.

In these difficult circumstances that our nation is experiencing, we make offerings to the earth, offerings to the elements.

Many are taking natural medicines that our sages know how to prepare, however we have also been losing those who had that ancient knowledge.

But the Diné are also sure that this will happen.

In the end we know that Mother Earth always provides and protects us and when we die, we only return to her.

BBC

Visit our special coverage