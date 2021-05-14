The Carlos III Health Institute analyzes the effects of inoculating Pfizer to people with a dose of AstraZeneca

The Carlos III Health Institute has already begun analyze the results on the generation of antibodies in 400 people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and who have undergone a clinical trial to be inoculated the second from the Pfizer brand. The conclusions will be key to the decision that Health will take next week, on how to proceed with the hundreds of thousands of people under 60 years who received a shot of the Oxford vaccine before its use was suspended in that group and whose immunization against Covid remains paralyzed for the moment.

In this way, next week we will have the results from a study called CombiVacs that started from the hypothesis that it is possible to combine the doses of two different vaccines -AstraZeneca and Pfizer-. It will be confirmed if there is a increase in antibodies greater than 33% after the second, as its promoters explained in April.

For this, the hospitals of La Paz and the San Carlos Clinic in Madrid, La Vall d’Hebron and the Barcelona Clinic and the Hospital de las Cruces in Bilbao they recruited 600 volunteers among people under 60 years of age who have already received a dose of AstraZeneca.

They were divided into two groups and the first, formed by 400 people, they were immediately injected with one ssecond dose of Pfizer. The punctures ended on April 30 and then the term of 14 days to take effect and check if, as expected, their antibodies have increased compared to those generated by the first dose of AstraZeneca.

This period has already ended and at the moment the Carlos III Health Institute is analyzing the increase in defenses and next week he will announce the results, which will be communicated to the Ministry of Health. The Vaccine Conference will then make a proposal on if it is appropriate to make a ‘vaccine cocktail’ and then the general directors of Health of the Ministry and the communities will make a decision, as announced this Wednesday by the minister, Carolina Darias.

The other group of 200 volunteers They will also be inoculated with Pfizer if the results are positive, indicate sources from the Carlos III Health Institute, which indicate that the conclusions that will be known next week are “preliminaries“and what will continue to be done follow-up of participants over a year.

At the latest on May 31

However, the political decision how to proceed with those under 60 who already have a dose of AstraZeneca will be a lot faster. Communities like that of Madrid and Andalusia have warned to the Government that if it does not determine how to proceed, they will also give a second dose of the Oxford vaccine with an informed consent to a group of essential workers, such as police, military, firefighters or teachers, which in the case of Madrid exceed 144,000 people. In addition, the latest update of the National Vaccination Strategy sets the may 31 such as the date from which these people will begin to receive their second dose of vaccine.

That is the day the term of four more weeks during which Health Health decided to extend the 12-week interval between doses recommended in the AstraZeneca technical data sheet and that the Ministry insisted on extending – up to 16 weeks – precisely to give time for this clinical trial give its first results.

Even though the European Medicines Agency (EMA) sees no reason to modify immunization with the Oxford vaccine, the position of the Ministry of Health is to seek an alternative in order not to have to inoculate a second dose of AstraZeneca in a population with a higher risk of suffering thrombotic events that led to paralysis among those under 60 years of age. Although they are very rare. According to a recent report by the Spanish Medicines Agency, of 3.4 million doses administered in Spain, 4,559 adverse effects have been reported (0.13% of cases), of which 1,186 were serious, 0.03 % of the total.

Scientific study

On the other hand, this Thursday the scientific journal The Lancet has published the preliminary results of a study from the University of Oxford that suggest that combining doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer causes mild and moderate reactions up to three times more frequent that if the standard vaccination schedules are followed, with two injections of the same preparation.

Darias also wants to support the decision in the experience of other countries such as France or Germany that, without a clinical study to support it, began weeks ago to inject second doses of Pfizer to children under 60 years of age who have already received an AstraZeneca vaccine.

After the Interterritorial Health Council on Wednesday, the minister appealed to the sovereignty of the countries to design their vaccination strategy and, on the opinion of the EMA that those under 60 should be given the second dose of AstraZeneca He wondered that “if the EMA is the best answer, why are other countries doing something else?”. “I say that Each country, in relation to its public health policy and the availability of vaccines, should make its decisions. This is what we have done and what we will continue to do, “he added.