The carelessness in Ana Bárbara’s dress that made her have a bad time

“It usually happens, be more careful”, “but that Barbara”, “This Ana Barbara already has a long repertoire of accidents where she shows much more than she should”, “Jesus from the garden, you should use double-sided tape for skin and Don’t let these accidents happen to you, haha ​​”,“ the girls in the air, be careful Ana Barbara, you can get a cold ”, are some of the comments that can be read on the social network.

This is not the first time that Ana Bárbara shares this type of videos on her social networks, in which she laughs at the accidents she suffers with her wardrobe. A few weeks ago he published another video of a concert he did a few years ago in which he also had a mishap with his clothes.

The interpreter of Lo Busqué leaves her dressing room towards the stage, as in any other presentation, but little by little she limits the dance steps with which she accompanies her show, until the song ends in distress and covering her legs with her hat.

“For running away, I forgot to put on my skirt, but hey, I hope they don’t bother,” to which the audience responded with laughter. “Geez, bring it to me, don’t be dudes, until now I remembered, it’s the red one that’s hanging there,” says the singer through the microphone to her team.