The career of the former Hollywood freak

1. The movie star who wanted to be a rock star

He was born in Kentucky. He is the youngest of four siblings. He moved to Miramar, Florida. Their parents divorced. I leave the school. He played in a band. He got a tattoo … Thus, with four strokes, John Christopher Depp II (Owensboro, Kentucky, June 9, 1963) summed up himself. That was before he aspired to be a rock star, before he went to Los Angeles, long before being an actor crossed his mind. And, guitar aside, in Depp everything seems to have come by chance. By chance. Because Nicolas Cage, the ex-boyfriend of his first wife (Lori, whom Depp was married to between 1983 and 1986), thought he could do well on camera. He gave him his agent’s phone number and, the next day, Wes Craven signed him for A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984). That was his second job as an actor because the first, he told in an interview, was not on stage but on the phone. He sold pens. In short, she was calling people who didn’t want to be called to sell them things they didn’t want to buy. I was only successful once. On screen things would change. And it would not be a matter of chance …

two. TV: between love and oblivion

Just turned 30, they asked Depp how he looked at 50. Or if he thought he would get to meet them (these were the days of excesses and the nights in The Viper Room, see point 5). I hope to get there, he said, but I don’t think about it much. I would love to turn 60, 70 or 75 and have a bunch of kids running around and telling them old Hollywood stories. What he would not tell them are stories from TV, the medium that made him a star. Quite an irony for someone who grew up devouring series. Depp hated his, Young Policemen (1987-1990, broadcast in Spain by Antena 3 TV). The pilot starred Jeff Yagher (Kyle in series V) because Johnny, at first, rejected the offer. Then he would rethink it and end up accepting. The last two seasons of the show I didn’t even remember my character’s name.

3. Authors to the rescue

If it weren’t for Waters taking a chance on me, I wouldn’t be where I am today. In Cry-Baby (1990), John Waters made him dance (sing no, the voice was James Intveld) and rescued him from the covers of teen magazines to make him the pretty boy of indie directors. True, Oliver Stone had already wanted him as the lead for Platoon (1986) but they said he looked too young, recalls Depp. Then came Jarmusch, Gilliam, Kusturica, Polanski … And, above all, Tim Burton.

Four. Tim Burton

From Eduardo Manostijeras (1990) to Dark Shadows (2012): 22 years, eight films together. Depp’s career is tied to Tim Burton: Working with Tim is like winning the lottery. When it is offered to you a second time, you think someone has made a mistake. And a third is like coming home after fighting a war. We connected in strange ways and he is an honor to work with.

5. Johnny rock’n roll

I am a musician who became an actor and director by chance. With his first band, The Kids, in the early 80s he opened for Iggy Pop or the Talking Heads. Later, in 1993, at the age of 30, already on track as an actor and to kill the bug on the stage, Depp and some partners opened what was to be the Los Angeles hot spot, The Viper Room. In front of its doors, River Phoenix would pass away months later. That night, Depp was giving a concert. His death would haunt him for years.

6. Caffeine and cigarettes (and glasses)

If I stopped smoking I would have a nervous breakdown. Smoking is probably the only thing I know how to do well. And drinking coffee, his second uncontrollable addiction. Or pose without glasses, although then I only see shapes. Without them I am like a bat.

7. Hunter S. Thompson

He was his lookalike in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (T. Gilliam, 1998) and Los Diarios del Ron (B. Robinson, 2011). And, in real life, his colleague and his guinea pig in a shooting competition at a homemade nitroglycerin bomb. We put it about 20 meters away and I hit the first one. The explosion was huge. Hunter was elated.

8. Nightmare Cannoise

In 1997, his first and only experience as a director: The Brave, with which he participated in the Cannes Film Festival. Things didn’t go too well: I was crucified, it was a personal attack. It seems that I was offended by directing, writing and interpreting the film. But I will direct again, although next time I will not act.

9. Don Marlon Brando

In The Brave he directed Marlon Brando, for Depp the most important actor of the last two centuries and a co-star in Don Juan DeMarco (J. Leven, 1994). We connected instantly, he made me feel comfortable. And that, in me, is very rare. Brando was also his helper when, in 1993, Johnny was arrested in New York for vandalizing a hotel room … believing he saw an armadillo come out of the closet. Marlon called everyone: the hotel, the police station … He just wanted to help. Despite his efforts, Brando didn’t pick him up from jail: Bill Murray did.

10. Paris is well worth a prize

He doesn’t have an Oscar (he’s been nominated three times) but he does have a career award … received when he was 36 years old. It was in the Césars in 1999, one of those typical things that they give you before you die. Depp acknowledges that it felt like, after the speech, I had to have a fit. I’m not going for awards. I understand what they are about but that competitiveness seems very strange to me. Two years earlier I had met Vanessa Paradis and found her French ditto: I arrived in France and almost without realizing it I found myself tanned and pregnant. That award, he acknowledges, did change him.

eleven. Normal is rare

Depp vowed to only make good movies. An extra clause was implicit in the oath: he would only play weirdos. The father of At the appointed time (J. Badham, 1995) is one of the few normal roles of his career. There are people who already interpret normal people and very well, too. Why should I do it? I don’t know if I would know. I think I’d either die of boredom or go crazy.

12. The roles he turned down

Those of Keanu Reeves in Bram Stoker’s Dracula (FF Coppola, 1992) and Speed ​​(J. De Bont, 1994); those of Brad Pitt in Thelma & Louise (Ridley Scott, 1991) and Legends of passion (Edward Zwick, 1994); Tom Cruise’s Lestat in Interview with the Vampire (Neil Jordan, 1994); Kevin Costner’s bastard brother in Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves (Kevin Reynolds, 1991). Maybe some of the actors who ended up with the role, and I’m not saying that he could have done all of them, thinks they offered it to him first.

13. Jack Sparrow, golden pirate

My goal is not to become Tom Cruise and be the highest grossing actor in the world. But that doesn’t mean he’s allergic to commercial success, Depp said. A rare, unique character was going to achieve the miracle and transform the former poison at the box office into a world star with a franchise included: Jack Sparrow. I filmed the first Pirates of the Caribbean (G. Verbinski, 2003) after visiting Disneyland with my family and seeing the power of attraction that pirates have on children. I thought it would be fun to make a big movie, a Disney, dress up and put on mascara. And that my children could see it when they were little. Much has been written about what the studio executives thought of Depp’s work after seeing the first montage (Is he drunk? Is he a gay pirate?). Four deliveries and more than 2,900 million euros collected later, it is clear that this confessed weakness for failing miserably was definitely parked.

14. The man with the (almost) 50 million euros

From the € 36,000 for each episode of Young Policemen to the € 44.4M he charged for Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (G. Verbinski, 2011) there is a stretch. The difference between living in Los Angeles chased by the paparazzi to doing it on a private island in the Bahamas or a mansion with its own vineyard and wineries in Saint-Tropez away from any gaze. When you are famous you use your money to buy privacy because most of your life you cannot live normally.

fifteen. Mr. Producer

Johnny Depp also has a production company: Infinitum Nihil. It means absolutely nothing, he says. I like to answer this when asked for his name. The company, run by sister Christi Dembrowski and just signed a collaboration agreement with Disney, as soon as it backs Martin Scorsese (Hugo’s Invention) as it publishes Woody Guthrie’s only novel or releases Bill’s latest country album. Sump.

16. Lizards, fossils and other critters

Tippi Hedren, a self-confessed fan, named one of her cats after her. Lover of insects as a child, chameleon in Rango (G. Verbinski, 2011), collector of barbies and almost godfather of a fossil (a scientist gave his name to a marine animal 500 million years ago because it reminded him of Eduardo Scissorhands) , Depp is still a weirdo. That is why it will be the Wolf of Into the Woods, the adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical that Rob Marshall will direct and lead with Meryl Streep.

17. It is the favorite of fans and colleagues

Because he is able to go to a school dressed as Jack Sparrow to avoid a student riot or spend 50,000 euros on jackets for the film crew. There is only one thing she cannot tolerate: having her two children, Lily Rose and Jack, be photographed.

