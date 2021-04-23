The carbon molecule, the foundation of life, and its resemblance to the ‘Boing triangle’

We explain how you can test the stability of molecules at home (Photo: iStock)

Do you remember the famous boing triangle what did we drink in elementary school? This triangular-based pyramid (or tetrahedron) of the drink has the same shape as the carbon molecules attached to four other atoms, What are they foundation of organic compounds and therefore, of the life.

It happens that carbon can bond to atoms in different ways, but the most common geometry it adopts is the tetrahedral, to fill its outermost shell with eight electrons.

Carbon molecule

“All the elements tend to complete their last electronic layer to have a configuration that is as stable as possible. Carbon is missing four electrons, that is why it tends to bind to four other atoms ”, he explains in an interview for Tec Review, Susana Porcel Garcia, researcher at the Institute of Chemistry, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

These four links are ultimately nothing more than electronic density that must be accommodated in the best possible way. So, according to Porcel, they have to be as far apart as possible from each other so that the negative charges don’t repel each other.

“How are four negative charges placed in space so that the repulsion is minimal? Well, directing them towards the vertices of a tetrahedron, and that is the geometry of carbon, because in that arrangement the repulsions between the electrons that form the bonds are the least possible ”, this scientist talks.

She also comments that those four carbon bonds give organic molecules a lot of versatility, because in this way they can be attached to four different atoms.

Hence comes the enormous variety of organic molecules constituent of life, much greater than that of inorganic molecules, due to that property that carbon has.

In the molecules of living organisms, the most frequent bonds are those of carbon with hydrogen, but it can also bind to oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur or phosphorus.

They are the elements that are most present in life. Hence, in high school biology classes, students are forced to remind students of the famous CHONSP, acronym for the elements mentioned above. All this based on the fundamental structure of the tetrahedron.

The four balloons experiment (which you can do at home)

The unsurpassed stability of the tetrahedron can be seen through a very simple experiment that Tec Review readers can do at home. It is only necessary to have four balloons and follow the instructions below.

Inflate four balloons with the same volume Tie them together at their ends Let them settle according to the shape with the least tension between them Check that this shape is the tetrahedron

Then these balloons are joined by their ends in a center that represents the carbon atom joined to four atoms, in the form of a tetrahedron.

“The balloons cannot be arranged in the plane, because they do not fit, it is a matter of the spatial configuration; This is also the case with carbon bonds, since the tetrahedral form is the most stable, in which they are less stressed with each other, ”says Porcel.

And no matter how many times the attempt is made to put the balloons in a single plane, they will naturally always revert to the Boing triangle configuration; that is, three balloons as a triangular base and the fourth balloon perpendicular to them. This is how they “feel most comfortable.” The same is true of the four bonds of carbon.

“It is the lowest energy configuration, in which the electrons are most comfortable. This is for carbon, but in the case of metals like palladium, which is also bound to four atoms, a square planar geometry can perfectly exist; that is, the palladium is in the center and the other atoms are at the vertices of a square, in the same plane ”, clarifies this researcher from UNAM.

Plane geometry is stable in some other molecules, because it depends on particularities of the atoms such as size and number of electrons. However, carbon obeys the same stability criteria as balloons.

“A carbon is not the same as a metal, since metals are more voluminous and have many more electrons,” says Porcel.

The supremacy of organic chemistry

Carbon is the element of the periodic table that constitutes the most different substances, from hydrocarbons such as gasoline and paraffin to biological molecules such as proteins and vitamins, that is why there is an area of ​​chemistry called organic chemistry, which is the chemistry of carbon.

“While inorganic chemistry encompasses all elements except carbon,” says Porcel, who in the laboratory specializes in transforming organic molecules through metals, as do certain enzymes in the body.

Finally, it is worth remembering the teacher’s teaching Jorge Cardenas, also a researcher at the Institute of Chemistry and considered one of the best organic chemists in Mexico, who in the middle of the previous decade told undergraduate students the following:

“Organic chemistry with one element (carbon) has to give in the tower to all inorganic chemistry and its hundreds of elements from the periodic table.” And this is and will be so thanks to the tetrahedron.