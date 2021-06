A car owned by the late Diana, Princess of Wales, sold for nearly $ 72,000 at auction. According to the House of Antiques and Fine Arts of Reeman Dansie, the 1981 Ford Escort 1.6 Ghia was believed to have been a gift from Prince Charles to his fiancée, as an engagement gift in May 1981. Check out the pictures of the personal transportation of Princess Diana in the happiest times of her relationship with the Prince of Wales in the video below.