The car that costs the most to sell in the United States and the one that ‘flies’ like hot cakes

The Covid 19 pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the automotive industry and at the same time has accentuated some trends in car sales.

It can well be said that in the first three quarters of 2020 most of the dealerships were closed and the vehicles were covered in dust in the lots. At the end of 2020, sales began to skyrocket and today some models “fly”, while others… continue to languish in parking lots.

A 2013 Ford Fusion in file photo. (AP / Carlos Osorio)

The iSeeCars company, which measures car inventory, analyzed April sales of 1.3 million new and used cars. Last month, the average number of days a car was in a dealer’s inventory after delivery from the factory was 48 days.

A problematic model for Ford

But some models go well beyond that period. Specifically, the least coveted car on the U.S. market right now is the Ford Fusion, which can spend 180 days – that is, half a year – in dealer parking lots.

The Fusion is among the models Ford discontinued when it exited the sedan market to prioritize a lineup of SUVs, crossovers and trucks. Ford only has 2020 versions of the Fusion and hasn’t released any for 2021. The car is small, offers good gas mileage, and has even received good reviews. The base Fusion is priced at $ 23,170.

These are the next ones on the list of the least desired in the US market, or the ones that spend the most time in stock before being sold:

Honda Fit (157.3 days)

Honda Insight (130.3 days)

Dodge Journey (122.9 days)

INFINITI QX60 (102.5 days)

Nissan Pathfinder (101.4 days)

Ford Ecosport (99.6 days)

Chevrolet Trax (98.9 days)

Toyota Avalon Hybrid (98.1 days)

Toyota Avalon (93.2 days)

Nissan Versa (92.9 days)

The fastest to sell

In contrast, the car that is selling like hotcakes right now is the Chevy corvette, on average in just over nine days.

Read more

A sporty Chevrolet Corvette is showcased in Shanghai, China, in November 2020. (Photo by VCG / VCG via Getty Images)

“The fastest-selling new vehicle is the Chevrolet Corvette, which takes an average of 9.2 days to sell, almost four days faster than February’s selling time. The new mid-engine Corvette is the fastest-selling new car. selling for the third month in a row, ”commented iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer:

Other cars in inventory for short periods are SUVs and crossovers that have become highly coveted by Americans for more than a decade.

The list of the most desired or fastest-selling cars in the United States right now:

Jeep Wrangler 4xe (10.5 days)

Kia Telluride (12.6 days)

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid (12.8 days)

Lexus IS 350 (13.4 days)

Toyota RAV4 Prime (13.7 days)

Cadillac Escalade (13.9 days)

Kia Carnival (13.9 days)

Toyota Tacoma (15 days)

GMC Yukon (15.5 days)

You may also like:

VIDEO | This company creates tiny and functional replicas of iconic luxury cars