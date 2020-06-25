You have to carry out the necessary research to find the best offer and get the car you are looking for

July 4 is the official day to celebrate the independence of the United States, but it is also usually a great day to buy a new car, as dealers take advantage of the holiday to launch irresistible offers.

Although many offers will be available, we must remember that car dealers and factories are just beginning to open again after the COVID-19 quarantine situation and this July 4th you may not find the offers in the car you are looking for.

Here are some reasons why this Fourth of July will not be as good as other years.

Inventory is low for some brands. Most of the factories were closed for a long time and even though they are already open they have not started manufacturing cars at their normal capacity. This can cause that you cannot find the vehicle you are looking for or that due to the shortage the offers are not so good.

Financing. With the problems caused by COVID-19, automakers offered zero-percent financing, plus deferred payment plans to attract people to showrooms, and while there are still zero-percent offers from various brands. , the terms of the loan may be shorter or may only apply to specific models.

The crash of the used car market â € ‹â €‹ did not happen. Almost all industry analysts predicted a massive collapse in the used car market due to an influx of lease returns and very few buyers. Now that the inventory of new cars is limited, some people have preferred to buy used models, not to mention that many people have been economically affected and abandoned the idea of ​​buying a car.

Even so, if you are looking for a new car this date may be the ideal one for you, you just have to carry out the necessary research to find the best offer and get the car you are looking for

***

It may interest you: