the car configured by the public

The special editions are the order of the day. Most manufacturers are committed to making different copies and giving the user the option of being able to distinguish himself from the rest with a car that has something distinctive. The truth is that it is usually the brands themselves that develop them taking into account studies on the tastes of their customers or with an eye on a goal. However the Ford Puma ST Gold Edition It has been conceived following the opinions of the public on social networks.

The oval brand proposed this experiment based on its Ford Puma ST, the sporty SUV that has surprised so much since its launch. Through their Instagram and Twitter profiles They launched a series of surveys to choose different combinations in parts such as the bodywork, decorative elements or the name of the model itself. After collecting almost 275,000 votes in ten days, the design chosen by popular vote was verified and carried out.

The results, collected individually from the Ford profiles in the different European countries, were collated and gave the following. 56% of voters chose the black as body color, leaving gray aside. 74% believed that the red brake calipers would be better than the black ones that could also be chosen. In addition, the body was decorated with a longitudinal lines pattern in contrast, following the opinion of 74% of the participants.

Other decisions of the public were to put the exterior badge ST (79% voted in favor), put Puma plates on it (53% chose it over Ford Performance ones) and have a personalized plate with the letters ST (55% of votes beating the Puma inscription). Inside it has some seat belt seams in gray, following the opinion of 87%. The Ford Puma ST Gold Edition name was also chosen by voters over Puma ST 24K Edition, which was the other proposal.

The result is a doubly special edition due to the participation of the public in the development of the car. This specimen will be produced on a limited basis (It has not been specified how many units) and their deliveries will begin at the end of the year. What remains unchanged is the 1.5 EcoBoost three-cylinder engine that develops 200 hp of power. It allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.7 seconds and has a very capable behavior thanks to a specific suspension, the driving modes or the optional limited-slip differential.

Photo gallery:

Photos