The car brands that will stop selling diesel

The end of diesel production of private vehicles is closer. We tell you which brands will put it aside very soon and since when.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

June 11, 2021 (12:00 CET)

The brands that will say goodbye to diesel very soon.

Despite critical voices from employers and manufacturers, the end of the sale of diesel vehicles continues with short, slow but inexorable steps. Some days ago we tell you that he buyers interest in this fuel has fallen sharply in recent years and, undoubtedly, the latest measures in terms of mobility or plans for prohibit its sale in the next decades they do not help.

Before this obvious loss of interest among the general public, manufacturers are already keeping their backs and some have removed important models from their diesel offer, especially among the smaller models, and others are already planning the disappearance of the offer of these engines in their range. Next, we leave you the brands contemplating leaving this fuel behind.

Toyota is one of the reference brands in its goodbye to diesel

Those who have already said goodbye to diesel …

If a brand is a reference for giving up diesel it is Toyota. At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, it announced that it would stop selling diesel-powered vehicles to individuals that same year. The important weight of its gasoline mechanics, and especially hybrids, has weighed on a decision that had already been announced a few months before. In December 2017, the firm set a date for the end of the production of pure diesel and gasoline vehicles: 2025.

In a market trial move and that probably weighed on Toyota’s decision, Lexus, your luxury brand, was the first to take the step and said goodbye to diesel in 2013. Even more ambitious has been Smart. The small vehicle manufacturer it has gone completely electric and it already only offers vehicles powered by this technology. Since 2020, this strategy has been present in the United States, Europe and Asia. Without a doubt, a good test bed for Mercedes for the future.

Another firm that has definitively abandoned diesel despite the fact that this fuel has largely sustained its finances is Porsche. The germans they stopped offering these mechanics in 2018, even in its larger models, such as the Cayenne. The bet is decided by electrification and they already spoke three years ago of offer only hybrid and electric models from 2025. The good results of the Taycan have surely strengthened these plans.

Honda prepares its future hybrid with the HR V e: HEV

… And those who will do it next year

Another Japanese firm that is definitely abandoning diesel in Europe is Honda. And not just diesel. In the last two years this fuel has gradually ceased to be present in the supply of its vehicles and its strategic plan should culminate this year. In 2022, Honda will only sell electrified cars in the Old Continent, after advancing its plans, which set this date in 2025 when it was first announced.

These same objectives have also been raised in Fiat-Chrysler. The consortium had planned stop producing diesel vehicles for Europe in 2022, in a strategic project that is on its way to reaching four years and that included brands such as Alfa Romeo.

Maserati will also move to a fully electrified range

Those who will say goodbye between 2025 and 2030

Despite the fact that Fiat-Chrysler worked with 2022 as the deadline to leave diesel, the creation of the Stellantis Group may have disrupted this path. In the PSA Group the road map marked 2025 as the year to say goodbye to these mechanics and DS, in addition, it will go to the purest electrification that same year, producing only plug-in and electric hybrids.

Another of the brands that has set as a deadline for the goodbye to diesel in 2025 is Jaguar. The British firm hopes to endure these mechanics for another four years due to their importance within its products. Among those already mentioned, Fiat-Chrysler had to extend the life of diesel in Maserati until 2025, although in this case the strategy is more aggressive, since they want to produce only hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles from this date.

A little later, already in 2030, Bentley has set out to offer only electrified vehicles. Until then it wants to continue selling combustion vehicles, but it has already begun to take steps forward in its strategy. The same goal has Volvo. The Swedes have not yet made official when they want to stop selling diesel vehicles but they have state that in 2030 they only hope to sell electric vehicles … and online, in a revolution of its business model.

The Volvo S60, one of the flagship models of the Swedes, is no longer sold with a diesel option

Those who say goodbye little by little

No official date but taking steps forward, Brands like Nissan have not yet made public whether or not they will say goodbye to diesel in the coming years but some of its most important models, such as the Qashqai, are already sold in Europe without this alternative.

Volvo, which as we mentioned does not have a fixed date, it has also started to launch important models in its catalog without this mechanism. His S60, for example, has been sold since 2019 without the possibility of choosing a diesel version.