Yesterday, May 13, a very important member of the family Capetillo Gaytan He was partying. Is about Ana Paula Capetillo Gaytán, who celebrated her 23rd birthday surrounded by the love of her family and very flattered on social networks, where her loved ones celebrated it in style.

From the first hours, Eduardo Capetillo, the girl’s proud father, published on his Instagram account an emotional message with which he expressed all the love he feels for her.

“Congratulations, my life! You are so beautiful it is scary (and more to me), but you are more beautiful inside and, no matter how much you grow, you will always be my baby breaded with sand. I love you with all my heart, ”said the singer and accompanied his words with a spectacular photo of the birthday girl.

Moved by her daddy’s words, Ana Paula reacted and said, “I will always be your baby. I love you daddy”.

Alejandra Capetillo, Ana Paula’s sister, followed in her father’s footsteps and also used this social network to congratulate her. It should be noted that there is very little age difference between them, the birthday girl takes three years, which is why the girls grew up being super accomplices and united, an aspect that Ale wanted to highlight, who dedicated a few words to her.

Capetillo shared an album of three photographs on her social profile, in which they appear together and wrote to her little sister, “Today you are 23 years old, of which 20, I have been fortunate to live with you. I appreciate every moment that we have lived together, from laughter to fighting. All these years have been an adventure; We grew from girls to women and best of all, we have done it together knowing that we will be there if one of us stumbles, and that we are going to be a mattress so that the fall does not hurt us ”.

“We are going to be life partners to get up and we are, one and the other, the number one admirers, to applaud ourselves when we are in our best moments. Best friend and sister you are the best accomplice for this life, and I am dying to continue growing with you and continue to see where life takes us because, definitely, so our paths lead us to different sides, I always, but I will always be to a call and closer to you than ever ”, wrote the youngest of the Capetillo, 20 years old.

Alejandra responded to the congratulations, making it clear that, for her it is also a fundamental part of her life, “My best years have been the 20 that you have accompanied me. Thank you life partner, I love you. Our paths are not going to lead us to different paths, because if you go away from me, I will trace you. ”

In addition to the sweet words, Ale prepared a video for her, where she showed her talent as a director, it is public knowledge of her taste for photography, so the video clip made Pau’s 23 years a very special event.

Alejandra got the most special images of Ana Pau with which she showed why she is in charge of immortalizing the most endearing moments of the family.

In the recording, Ana Paula looked very beautiful in a country look and apparently enjoyed a day in the field, a place that has marked her life, since the family grew up on a ranch, where all the members always have contact with the nature.

A congratulation that could not miss is that of your mom, Biby Gaytan. The 48-year-old actress also turned to her Instagram account to express her feelings for her princess. The famous opened the trunk of memories and published three snapshots of the childhood that Ana Pau lived.

“Congratulations my @paucapetillog. Today 23 years ago you came into our lives to fill them with light and love. You were always a little girl of convictions, like in this first photo that in no way did you want to take off those Swedes (little shoes with wooden soles) that by the way I still keep and treasure as a memory. You were always smart, observant and not wanting to waste time with what is not worth it ”, Biby began.

“Today you have also become a cultured woman, even if you can be smarter and even more observant, a woman who prepares herself to achieve her goals, anyway daughter of my life, I will always be your greatest admirer. I love and admire you not only for how you are as a person, but for what you are as a human being. As your little brothers Daniel and Manuel tell you, ‘Ana Pau, thank God you were born. ‘”

There is no doubt that Ana Paula had a very special day and with so many signs of affection from the most important people for her and despite the situation experienced by the health contingency.

