The Caparrós effect is already noticeable in Armenia

04/01/2021 at 12:05 PM CEST

Quique Briz

The fashionable man in Armenia He was born in Utrera and is called Joaquin Caparrós. Because after his victory ‘in extremis’ before Romania, your team is in the first position on your way to World Cup 2022 thanks to the three victories in the three matches he has played and has chained four consecutive victories for the first time in his history. And they have achieved everything without their star, Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

So far, Armenia’s best result in a World Cup qualification is fifth place with four wins. At the moment and with only three games played, the Caucasian country already has three victories. The first one was in Liechtenstein by the minimum. On the second day, they defeated Iceland in Yerevan, and finally this Wednesday they ended up winning a match that in the 86th minute they were losing to Romania.

But the success of Joaquín Caparrós in the Caucasus is by no means a flower of a day. Hired as a coach on the eve of confinement by the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, he would not direct an official match until September, in the UEFA Nations League. In a group with North Macedonia, Estonia and Georgia, he got first place and will be in nothing more and nothing less than League B of the Nations League.

With these results, the statistics of Joaquín Caparrós leading the Armenian team speak for themselves. In nine meetings managed, six have finished with victory, two in a draw and was only defeated in his first match in Skopje. Not bad for a selection located in the 99th position of the FIFA ranking.

So far, the 4-4-2 implanted by the Utreran technician in the team is working like a charm. Surprisingly, Henrik Mkhitaryan, the best-known player and historical scorer of the national team, has not played even a minute on the way to the 2022 World Cup. In his scheme, Caparrós has made key players such as Khoren Bayramyan, interior of Rostov, Norberto Briasco, Argentine soccer player from Huracán who in 2018 decided to represent Armenia because of his maternal roots, or the captain Varazdat Haroyan, who in September temporarily left football to enlist in the army’s lists in the war against Azerbaijan and who scored this Wednesday for his country against Romania.

In a group with Germany, Romania, Iceland, Liechtenstein and North macedonia -which is second after beating Germany-, the Armenian nation dreams of playing a World Cup for the first time in its history. For now, they are on the right track with Joaquín Caparrós.