The cap was confiscated from Mexican Giovanny Gallegos for an alleged prohibited substance

St. Louis Cardinals visited Chicago White Sox this Wednesday and there was one of those curious images that give a subject for debate. Referee Jerry West went to the mound to confiscate the pitcher’s cap. Giovanny gallegos on suspicion of having prohibited substances in it.

The Mexican reliever came in to pitch in the seventh inning and as he was running from the bullpen to the mound, referee West suspected the irregular situation. Tony la Russa, Chicago manager, also noticed Gallegos’ move.

Joe West tells Cardinals pitcher Giovanny Gallegos to change his hat because he noticed a foreign substance then he ejects manager Mike Shildt for arguing pic.twitter.com/sBdrorzEIY – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 26, 2021

West’s final decision was to confiscate the cap, but not to expel the player. Now they will take the garment to analyze if it certainly had some illegal substance such as pine resin that helps pitchers have more grip on the ball.

Gallegos changed his cap and grew in his field work, finishing with 1.2 innings and three strikeouts to score a hold in San Luis’ 4-0 win. His ERA ended at 1.86.

Who did not finish the duel was manager Mike Shildt, as he was sent off by Jerry West after a slight claim.

REVIEWED Before starting his relief this afternoon, Giovanny Gallegos from Sonora had his cap confiscated by umpire Joe West, who presumes that the Mexican was carrying a prohibited substance there. Gallegos responds by retiring two-thirds of the inning with a pair of strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/WvGF76yvdo – PureBeisbol (@Beisbolpuro) May 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Gallegos boasts a 1.98 ERA in 27.1 innings pitched with 31 strikeouts in 2021.

Read also: Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: who had the best season in a difficult year