Most people listen to a lot of music throughout the day, especially since Spotify, Amazon Music and the like are free, or at very cheap fees. But unless you know perfect English some letters are difficult to follow, due to the pronunciation or use of very urban or local words. Many speakers and mobile players display the lyrics of the songs while playing the music, but this box-shaped speaker is a unique experience.

Cotodama Lyric Speaker Canvas It is a Japanese invention that is impossible to take your eyes off. A canvas-shaped speaker that displays the lyrics of the songs you play, in an artistic way and combined with music.

This box speaker is also available in traditional speaker format, with a transparent screen to display lyrics. You can see both models in this video:

The key to Cotodama Lyric Speaker Canvas is that it is not limited to showing the text with the letters. Uses a technology called Lyric Sync Technology that analyzes the type of music and lyrics and catalogs it as positive or negative, soft to hard, applying more than a dozen labels: sad, depressive, relaxing, happy, energetic, loud, etc.

Based on these parameters, choose the font and the shapes and drawings that change to adjust the mentioned texts to the rhythm of the music. As you can see in the video, the result is spectacular.

At the moment this canvas shaped speaker supports over 2 million songs with lyrics. But it ensures that it is constantly adding lyrics, and also accepts suggestions from users.

Curiously, despite being such an exclusive product, and of Japanese origin, can be bought from Amazon Spain at a price of 2,178 euros.

The traditional speaker version is also for sale, but at a more expensive price, it costs 5,040 euros.