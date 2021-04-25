The Cantabrian Minister of Education, admitted after testing positive for Covid

The Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Marina Lombó, is entered as a precaution at the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital after giving positive in Covid-19, although his state of health at the moment is good.

Lombó, 71 years old, went to the hospital late this Saturday afternoon with compatible symptoms and underwent a PCR test that confirmed the contagion, which led the doctors to recommend your hospitalization As a precaution, the Government of Cantabria informs in a statement.

The Cantabrian councilor, according to the regional Executive, has spent the night without complications and his state of health at the moment is good, waiting to observe his evolution in the next few hours.

Following the established protocol, Marina Lombó has already contacted the trackers of the General Directorate of Public Health to delimit possible close contacts that, in principle, they do not affect other members of the Governing Council, clarifies the Cantabrian Executive.