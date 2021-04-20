The ‘cannibal de Ventas’ declares that he “heard voices” before killing and eating his mother: “I’m going to dismember you”

Alberto SG, known as the ‘Sales Cannibal’, has declared this Tuesday in the trial that “he heard voices in his head” for him to kill his mother and that he heard “hidden messages” on television, stating that he does not remember having dismembered his mother nor have eaten his remains as “the cannibal tribes” did, something he told the police in his arrest.

The Provincial Court of Madrid has started the trial against this young man, 28, for strangle his mother in February 2019 and chop up her body to feed on their remains.

In his statement, he has reported that he had regular discussions with his mother when he was a consumer of alcohol and hashish. “We argued over nonsense but sometimes we got along”, the accused has narrated, who used to go to a squatting house to consume drugs. His mother used to shelter him by not wanting him to stay on the street “out of pain.”

Alberto SG, who takes medication, has indicated that he used to smoke “joints” and “watch television”, listening to hidden messages. Regarding the crime, he does not remember anything about what happened but he does remember that the voices told him: “kill his mother.” “I’m going to dismember you”, he heard in his head.

The defendant has detailed that he had heard voices since he was fifteen years old, “voices of neighbors, acquaintances, celebrities”. They started in the park when his friends laughed at him, they began to have “paranoias”. He has also said that today he was listening to those voices of acquaintances during his statement.

He has also recounted an episode in which his mother took him to the psychiatric center of Hospital de La Princesa, “I guess to be abandoned”. It was common for him to be admitted to psychiatric hospitals.

The confessed murderer faces a prosecutorial request for fifteen years and five months in prison for a crime of murder, punishable by sentences ranging from twelve to twenty years, and another for desecration of corpses.

In his case, the request for punishment is aggravated by the modifying circumstance of criminal kinship responsibility. In his indictment the prosecutor also demands a compensation of 90,000 euros for his brother.

He dismembered his body with a saw and two kitchen knives

The accused, at the beginning of 2019, lived with his mother in an address in Madrid, located in the neighborhood of Ventas. Without specifying a date, but in late January or early February, the defendant argued with his mother and, after a verbal confrontation, went towards her “holding her tightly by the neck, and with the purpose of ending her life, he he pressed hard with his hands until he managed to strangle her, causing his death by suffocation. “

Next, the defendant, who has been deprived of liberty for these events since February 23, 2.019, moved the body to the bedroom of the house and placed it on the bed “with the purpose of making his body disappear.”

For this he proceeded to dismember it using a carpenter’s saw and two kitchen knives that he had in the same house. Once the body was cut up, the accused left feeding “occasionally” for about 15 days of the cadaverous remains, “keeping other remains in various plastic containers around the house and inside the refrigerator that was at home, also throwing some of them into the garbage in plastic bags.”