Variety& nbsp; We learned that in early June the contest & nbsp;will announce only a selection of films& nbsp; they were going to participate in Cannes 2020, and that & nbsp;will collaborate with various festivals& nbsp; (including the one in Venice), & nbsp;ruling out a physical celebration in fall 2020. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Thanks to Variety we have learned that in early June the contest will announce only a selection of films that they were going to participate in Cannes 2020, and that will collaborate with various festivals (including the one in Venice), ruling out a physical celebration in fall 2020.

Screen Daily. “data-reactid =” 25 “>“ Today, a physical edition seems complicated to organize, so we are going to proceed to announce films from the initial Official Selection in early June, ”declares a representative of the festival. this form confirms what the director of the contest, Thierry FrémauxHe said last Sunday, May 10, in an interview with Screen Daily.

Cinema and its industries are threatened. We will have to rebuild, reaffirm its importance with energy, unity and solidarity”Frémaux told & nbsp;Variety& nbsp; last April. “data-reactid =” 30 “> The Cannes director, known for his strong defense of movie theaters against other exhibition and distribution systems, has promised to help exhibitors bring viewers back to theaters this fall: “Cinema and its industries are under threat. We will have to rebuild, reaffirm its importance with energy, unity and solidarity,” Frémaux told Variety last April.

On the other hand, the film selection process for the 2021 edition will continue in the fall. Some titles that were chosen for this year have had to delay their release dates and therefore will be eligible for next year. At the moment it is unknown if Spike Lee will continue to be the president of the jury.

a brief survey of the main players in the industry& nbsp; to probe the level of concurrence of filmmakers and stars they could count on. Remember that your & nbsp;76th edition& nbsp; was held from August 28 to September 7, 2019, dates that this year are completely uncertain due to the global crisis of Covid-19. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 33 “> We are still waiting to know what will be of the Venice festival this year, and it looks like we’ll be able to find out in late May. Recently, its organizers distributed a short survey among the top players in the industry to probe the level of turnout of filmmakers and stars they could count on. Remember that your 76th edition It was held from August 28 to September 7, 2019, dates that this year are completely uncertain due to the global crisis of Covid-19.