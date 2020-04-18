The parallel sections of the Cannes Film Festival announced this week that, following French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to ban major public events until at least mid-July, they are forced to suspend their 2020 edition.

The Critics ‘Week, the Directors’ Fortnight and the Association for the Diffusion of Independent Cinema (ACID) indicated in a joint statement that the Executive resolution precludes the postponement that they had contemplated for the end of June or the beginning of July.

“Therefore, we regret to announce the cancellation of the 2020 edition,” they noted.

The Cannes Festival had confirmed on Tuesday that the current situation makes it difficult to think that the event “can be organized this year in its original format”, but its organizers are still evaluating new alternatives so that it can take place “one way or another”.

Its parallel sections, however, were more specific in their response.

“The health crisis does not allow us to foresee the evolution of the situation concretely. In order to support the cinematographic sector, very affected by the current situation, each section, in agreement with the Festival, however, studies the best way to continue supporting the films submitted to their 2020 edition “, they added.

The Directors ‘Fortnight had originally planned to celebrate its 52nd edition between May 13 and 23, the Critics’ Week had scheduled its 59th edition from the 13th to the 21st of that same month and the ACID was also going to be held in parallel to the famous contest, whose initial dates ranged from May 12 to 23.

The Cannes organization did not specify in what format and on what dates it could be held and hoped to be able to offer more details “quickly”, as the uncertainty about the international health situation is clarified.

.