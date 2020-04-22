The Cannes Festival, failing to be postponed to the end of June-beginning of July due to the health crisis linked to the coronavirus, could take new “forms” for its 2020 edition, its organizers announced on Tuesday.

“Following the declaration of the President of the Republic of Monday April 13, we have taken note that the postponement envisaged at the end of June-beginning of July for the 73rd edition of the Cannes International Film Festival is no longer possible on this date”, indicates a press release.

“It now seems difficult to think that the Cannes Film Festival could be organized this year in its initial form. Nevertheless, yesterday evening we started many consultations in the professional world in France and abroad. They agree on the the fact that the Cannes Film Festival (…) must continue to study all of the possibilities allowing the cinema year to be accompanied by bringing Cannes 2020 films to life in one way or another “, explain the organizers .

“Everyone knows that there are still many uncertainties regarding the international health situation. We hope to be able to communicate quickly on the forms that this Cannes 2020 could take,” it said.

No digital version

Originally scheduled for May, the Cannes 2020 festival was subsequently postponed until late June, early July. Thierry Frémaux, general delegate of the Festival, had assured last week that offering a digital version of the event in the event of cancellation was not possible.

Considered a launching pad for many independent films, the Cannes festival takes on a very important role in the film industry. Several films eagerly awaited this year, such as Benedetta, by Paul Verhoeven, or Annette, by Leos Carax, count a lot on this platform that can offer good publicity to films deemed difficult to access.