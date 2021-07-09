The Cannes Film Festival calls for order: The mask is mandatory

FRANCE

The Cannes Film Festival reminded attendees Thursday that wearing a mask is mandatory in the rooms, after images of viewers without these were disseminated on social networks.

The mask is the rule, the law and the guarantee that the festival runs to the end “, said the general delegate of the contest, Thierry Frémaux, before a screening.

Since the start of the festival on Tuesday, it was observed that part of the public attends the sessions without a mask and this Thursday the comments of outrage on Twitter began to multiply.

Although the health situation improved in France, the Delta variant has caused a rebound in cases and the government could announce new measures next Monday to prevent a fourth wave of covid-19.

